Realme Black Friday sale announced: Check discounts, bank offers, and more

on Thursday announced Black Friday sale offers on its and AIoT products. Starting from November 27 at 12 noon, the sale will continue for 24 hours on online portal, Flipkart and Amazon. In the sale, the Chinese electronics maker is offering discounts on products, besides bank offers and no interest equated monthly instalment option on purchases. Here are the Black Friday sale details:

Smartphones

In the Black Friday sale, Realme is offering discounts worth Rs 1000 on the Realme C3, Realme 6, Realme 6i and Narzo 20. The company’s midrange the Realme X3 and Realme X3 SuperZoom get Rs 3,000 and Rs 4,000 discount, respectively.

The Realme X50 Pro gets a discount of Rs 7,000 in the sale. These discounts are available on Realme online portal.

Audio

In the audio products, Realme is offering its Buds Air Neo earphone at a discounted price of Rs 1,999, the Realme Buds Wireless Pro at Rs 3,199 and the Realme Buds Air Pro at Rs 4,299. These discounts are available on Realme online portal.

Others

Besides and audio products, Realme is offering discounts on its AIoT products. In the sale, the Realme Watch and Realme Band will be available at a discounted price of Rs 2,999 and Rs 999, respectively. The company’s recently launched 18W 20,000 mAh powerbank and smart camera 360 will be available for Rs 1,399 and Rs 2,499, respectively.

Here is the complete offers listing

Smartphones Variant Discounted price (Rs) Platforms No-cost EMI realme C3 3+32 GB 7999 Realme and Flipkart - 4+64 GB 8999 - realme 6 6+64 GB 13999 - 8+128 GB 15999 - realme 6i 4+64 GB 11999 - 6+64 GB 12999 - narzo 20 Pro 6+64 GB 13999 - realme X3 6+128 GB 21999 Yes 8+128 GB 22999 Yes realme X3 SuperZoom 8+128 GB 23999 Yes 8+256 GB 25999 Yes 12+256 GB 28999 Yes realme X50 Pro 8+128 GB 34999 Yes 12+256 GB 40999 Yes realme 7 Pro 6+128 GB 19999 Yes 8+128 GB 21999 Yes