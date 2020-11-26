JUST IN
Smartphone shipments to return to growth in holiday quarter: IDC
Realme Black Friday sale announced: Check discounts, bank offers, and more

In the Black Friday sale, Realme is offering discounts on wide range of products, including smartphones, audio products, and other AIoT products

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Realme
Starting from Nov 27 at 12 noon, the sale will continue for 24 hours on Realme online portal, Flipkart and Amazon

Realme on Thursday announced Black Friday sale offers on its smartphones and AIoT products. Starting from November 27 at 12 noon, the sale will continue for 24 hours on Realme online portal, Flipkart and Amazon. In the sale, the Chinese electronics maker is offering discounts on products, besides bank offers and no interest equated monthly instalment option on purchases. Here are the Realme Black Friday sale details:

Smartphones

In the Black Friday sale, Realme is offering discounts worth Rs 1000 on the Realme C3, Realme 6, Realme 6i and Narzo 20. The company’s midrange smartphones the Realme X3 and Realme X3 SuperZoom get Rs 3,000 and Rs 4,000 discount, respectively.

The Realme X50 Pro gets a discount of Rs 7,000 in the sale. These discounts are available on Realme online portal.

Audio

In the audio products, Realme is offering its Buds Air Neo earphone at a discounted price of Rs 1,999, the Realme Buds Wireless Pro at Rs 3,199 and the Realme Buds Air Pro at Rs 4,299. These discounts are available on Realme online portal.

Others

Besides smartphones and audio products, Realme is offering discounts on its AIoT products. In the sale, the Realme Watch and Realme Band will be available at a discounted price of Rs 2,999 and Rs 999, respectively. The company’s recently launched 18W 20,000 mAh powerbank and smart camera 360 will be available for Rs 1,399 and Rs 2,499, respectively.

Here is the complete offers listing

Smartphones Variant Discounted price (Rs) Platforms No-cost EMI
realme C3 3+32 GB 7999 Realme and Flipkart -
4+64 GB 8999 -
realme 6 6+64 GB 13999 -
8+128 GB 15999 -
realme 6i 4+64 GB 11999 -
6+64 GB 12999 -
narzo 20 Pro 6+64 GB 13999 -
realme X3 6+128 GB 21999 Yes
8+128 GB 22999 Yes
realme X3 SuperZoom 8+128 GB 23999 Yes
8+256 GB 25999 Yes
12+256 GB 28999 Yes
realme X50 Pro 8+128 GB 34999 Yes
12+256 GB 40999 Yes
realme 7 Pro 6+128 GB 19999 Yes
8+128 GB 21999 Yes
Products Realme Days Pricing (Rs) realme Black Friday pricing (Rs) Platforms
realme Buds 2 499 499 Realme, Flipkart and Amazon
realme Buds Wireless 1599 1499
realme Buds Classic (White) 299 299 Realme and Amazon
realme Buds Classic (Black) 349 299
realme Buds Wireless Pro 3499 3199
realme Buds Air Neo 2199 1999 Realme and Flipkart
realme Buds Q Cobble 1599 1499
realme Buds Air Pro 4499 4299
realme Watch 2999 2999
realme Band 1499 999
realme 18W 20000mAh Powerbank 1399 1399
realme Smart Cam 360-degree 2499 2499

First Published: Thu, November 26 2020. 14:24 IST

