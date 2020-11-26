Realme Black Friday sale announced: Check discounts, bank offers, and more

-
-
Realme on Thursday announced Black Friday sale offers on its smartphones and AIoT products. Starting from November 27 at 12 noon, the sale will continue for 24 hours on Realme online portal, Flipkart and Amazon. In the sale, the Chinese electronics maker is offering discounts on products, besides bank offers and no interest equated monthly instalment option on purchases. Here are the Realme Black Friday sale details:
Smartphones
In the Black Friday sale, Realme is offering discounts worth Rs 1000 on the Realme C3, Realme 6, Realme 6i and Narzo 20. The company’s midrange smartphones the Realme X3 and Realme X3 SuperZoom get Rs 3,000 and Rs 4,000 discount, respectively.
The Realme X50 Pro gets a discount of Rs 7,000 in the sale. These discounts are available on Realme online portal.
Audio
In the audio products, Realme is offering its Buds Air Neo earphone at a discounted price of Rs 1,999, the Realme Buds Wireless Pro at Rs 3,199 and the Realme Buds Air Pro at Rs 4,299. These discounts are available on Realme online portal.
Others
Besides smartphones and audio products, Realme is offering discounts on its AIoT products. In the sale, the Realme Watch and Realme Band will be available at a discounted price of Rs 2,999 and Rs 999, respectively. The company’s recently launched 18W 20,000 mAh powerbank and smart camera 360 will be available for Rs 1,399 and Rs 2,499, respectively.
Here is the complete offers listing
|Smartphones
|Variant
|Discounted price (Rs)
|Platforms
|No-cost EMI
|realme C3
|3+32 GB
|7999
|Realme and Flipkart
|-
|4+64 GB
|8999
|-
|realme 6
|6+64 GB
|13999
|-
|8+128 GB
|15999
|-
|realme 6i
|4+64 GB
|11999
|-
|6+64 GB
|12999
|-
|narzo 20 Pro
|6+64 GB
|13999
|-
|realme X3
|6+128 GB
|21999
|Yes
|8+128 GB
|22999
|Yes
|realme X3 SuperZoom
|8+128 GB
|23999
|Yes
|8+256 GB
|25999
|Yes
|12+256 GB
|28999
|Yes
|realme X50 Pro
|8+128 GB
|34999
|Yes
|12+256 GB
|40999
|Yes
|realme 7 Pro
|6+128 GB
|19999
|Yes
|8+128 GB
|21999
|Yes
|Products
|Realme Days Pricing (Rs)
|realme Black Friday pricing (Rs)
|Platforms
|realme Buds 2
|499
|499
|Realme, Flipkart and Amazon
|realme Buds Wireless
|1599
|1499
|realme Buds Classic (White)
|299
|299
|Realme and Amazon
|realme Buds Classic (Black)
|349
|299
|realme Buds Wireless Pro
|3499
|3199
|realme Buds Air Neo
|2199
|1999
|Realme and Flipkart
|realme Buds Q Cobble
|1599
|1499
|realme Buds Air Pro
|4499
|4299
|realme Watch
|2999
|2999
|realme Band
|1499
|999
|realme 18W 20000mAh Powerbank
|1399
|1399
|realme Smart Cam 360-degree
|2499
|2499
