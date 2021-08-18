Realme Book Slim laptops with 11th Gen Intel Core processors launched

-
Expanding its product portfolio in India, Realme forayed into the consumer PC segment with the launch of the Realme Book Slim laptops on Wednesday. The laptops boast 14-inch fullHD resolution screen stretched in 3:2 aspect ratio, Harman-tuned stereo speakers with sound by DTS, and 65W fast-charging support. Powered by 11th Gen Intel Core processors, the Realme Book Slim comes in Core i3 and Core i5 models. The laptops will be available in real grey and real blue colours on Realme online store, Flipkart, and select retail stores from August 30.
Realme Book Slim: Price and specifications
The Realme Book (Slim), both Core i3 and Core i5 models, sports a 14-inch 2160 x 1440 resolution screen, stretched in 3:2 aspect ratio. Made of metal, the Realme Book (Slim) is 14.9 mm thick and weighs 1.38 kg.
The laptops boot Windows 10 Home edition, preloaded with Microsoft Office 2019. The Realme Book (Slim) boasts HARMAN-tuned stereo speakers, powered by DTS HD sound. Both the laptops are powered by a 54Wh battery. As for the ports and connectivity, the Realme Book (Slim) features PC Connect for easy connection between Android smartphone and laptops, Thunderbolt 4 Port (in Intel Core i5 model), and Wi-Fi 6 (in Core i5 model) – there is Wi-Fi 5 in the i3 mdoel. The Realme Book (Slim) will be eligible for free upgrade to Windows 11. It supports power delivery charging protocol; can be charged through PD-based smartphone chargers and powerbanks.
Realme Book (Slim) Core i3 (8GB RAM/256GB SSD): Rs 46,999
Realme Book (Slim) Core i5 (8GB RAM/ 512GB SSD): Rs 59,999
