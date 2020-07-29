Realme C11 sale on Flipkart, Realme portal at 12 pm: Price, specs, and more

C11 goes on sale at 12 noon on July 29 through and online portal. Price at Rs 7,499, the smartphone will be available in rich grey and rich green colours. It will be available in 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage configuration. A budget smartphone, the C11 features dual camera set-up on the back, HD+ screen, 5000 mAh battery, and more.

Here is Realme C11 price in India, sale offers and specifications:

Realme C11 price in India

The Realme C11 comes in two colour variants but in one RAM and internal storage configuration. The phone will be available in rich grey and rich green colours, both in 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage configuration, priced at Rs 7,499. The sale will start at 12 noon at and Realme online portal. It is a flash sale, therefore, valid till stock lasts.

Realme C11 sale offers

As part of its sale offers, the Realme C11 gets five per cent instant discount on SBI credit card and equated montly instalment transactions, Rs 30 discount on prepaid transaction through RuPay debit card and UPI transaction, and additional five per cent cashback through Axis Bank credit card and Axis Bank Buzz credit card.

The phone will be available with no interest EMI payment option valid for up to nine months.

Realme C11 specifications

The Realme C11 is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 system-on-chip. It sports a 6.5-inch mini-drop shaped notch screen of HD+ resolution. The phone has dual camera set-up on the back, featuring a 13-megapixel primary wide-angle sensor paired with depth sensor, and a 5-megapixel selfie sensor on the front. The camera features include portrait mode both rear and front cameras, slo-mo videos and AI selfie beauty mode. Moreover, the phone’s camera boasts super nightscape mode, which is set to be first in the segment -- according to company’s claim. The phone ships with Android 10 operating system based RealmeUI. The phone has dualSIM slots and a dedicated microSD card slot for storage expansion. Powering the smartphone is a 5,000 mAh battery.