Realme C11 India launch today at 1 pm: Watch livestream, know specs, & more

C11 is set to launch in India on Tuesday through an online event, which is set to begin at 1 pm. The smartphone is expected to be a budget proposition to launch in India at under Rs 10,000 price segment. Unveiled in Malaysia last month, the phone is set to bring several segment-first features and specifications.

C11 launch details

The C11 seems to be a Flipkart-exclusive smartphone. The home-grown e-commerce platform has already listed the phone’s listing page with launch livestream video feed embed. The launch is set to begin at 1 pm on Tuesday, and it will broadcast live on Realme’s YouTube and social media channels. The phone is expected to come in mint green and pepper grey colours and the sale is expected to start within this week.

Realme C11 specifications and features

The Realme C11 is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 system-on-chip. It sports a 6.5-inch mini-drop shaped notch screen of HD+ resolution. The phone has dual camera set-up on the back, featuring a 13-megapixel primary wide-angle sensor paired with depth sensor, and a 5-megapixel selfie sensor on the front. The camera features include portrait mode both rear and front cameras, slo-mo videos and AI selfie beauty mode. Moreover, the phone’s camera boasts super nightscape mode, which is set to be first in the segment -- according to company’s claim. Powering the smartphone is a 5,000 mAh battery.

Realme C11 launch livestream