JUST IN
You are here: Home » Technology » Launches

Dell launches 'XPS 17' laptop starting at Rs 2,09,500 in Indian market
Business Standard

Realme C15, C12 smartphones, Buds Classic earphones launched: Price, specs

The Realme C12 and Realme C15 smartphones ships with 6,000mAh battery. Both the phones support on-the-go (OTG) reverse charge feature

Topics
Chinese smartphones | smartphones | Realme

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Realme C12
Realme C15

Chinese smartphone brand Realme on Tuesday launched the Realme C15, Realme C12 smartphones, and Realme Buds Classic wired earphones. The Realme C15 comes in 3GB RAM + 32GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage varants, priced at Rs 9,999 and Rs 10,999. The C12 comes in 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant priced at Rs 8,999. The Realme Buds Classic wired earphones are priced at Rs 399.

The Realme C15 will go on sale from August 27 at Realme online portal and Flipkart. It will be available in offline stores from September 3. The Realme C12 will be up for sale on August 24 at Realme online portal and Flipkart. It will be available in stock at offline stores from August 31. The Realme Buds Classsic will be available from August 24 at Realme online portal and Amazon.

The Realme C12 and Realme C15 smartphones ships with 6,000mAh battery. Both the phones support on-the-go (OTG) reverse charge feature. The realme C15 comes with an 18W fast charger and the C12 comes with 10W charger in the box. The smartphones sport a 6.5-inch HD+ resolution screen of 20:9 aspect ratio with minidrop-shaped notch on the top. In terms of design, both the smartphones feature ‘Geometric Gradient’ finish.

Powering by MediaTek Helio G35 processor, the Realme C12 and Realme C15 ships with Android 10 operating system with ColorOS 7 overlay. For imaging, the Realme C15 has quad camera set-up on the back -- 13MP wide angle, 8MP Ultra-Wide-Angle Lens, 2MP B&W lens and 2MP Retro lens. On the front, the phone has an 8MP selfie camera with AI beautification function, HDR mode, portrait mode and a Panoselfie feature. The Realme C12 features a triple camera set-up on the back -- 13MP primary lens, 2MP B&W lens and a 2MP Macro Lens. It has 5MP selfie camera.

The Realme Buds Classic boasts half in-ear design. It has large 14.2 mm audio driver and features a dedicated microphone and inline button controls. The Realme Buds Classic will be available in two classic colours - Black and White.
First Published: Tue, August 18 2020. 14:16 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU