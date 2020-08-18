Realme C15, C12 smartphones, Buds Classic earphones launched: Price, specs

-
ALSO READ
Realme X3 review: Consider it for its imaging, performance and ease of use
Realme C11 sale on Flipkart, Realme portal at 12 pm: Price, specs, and more
Realme Watch review: Feature-loaded budget smartwatch marred by a weak app
Realme Band review: One of the better fitness bands in the budget segment
Realme 6i with MediaTek Helio G90T SoC, 90Hz screen launched: Price, specs
-
Chinese smartphone brand Realme on Tuesday launched the Realme C15, Realme C12 smartphones, and Realme Buds Classic wired earphones. The Realme C15 comes in 3GB RAM + 32GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage varants, priced at Rs 9,999 and Rs 10,999. The C12 comes in 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant priced at Rs 8,999. The Realme Buds Classic wired earphones are priced at Rs 399.
The Realme C15 will go on sale from August 27 at Realme online portal and Flipkart. It will be available in offline stores from September 3. The Realme C12 will be up for sale on August 24 at Realme online portal and Flipkart. It will be available in stock at offline stores from August 31. The Realme Buds Classsic will be available from August 24 at Realme online portal and Amazon.
Presenting #realmeC15 with:Instant Fingerprint Sensor
6000mAh Battery with 18W Quick Charge
13MP AI Quad Camera
MediaTek Helio G35 Processor
And more!
Available in:
3+32GB, ₹9,999
4+64GB ₹10,999
1st sale at 12 PM, 27th August on https://t.co/HrgDJTZcxv & @Flipkart. pic.twitter.com/uPZfKNrwpL — realme (@realmemobiles) August 18, 2020
The Realme C12 and Realme C15 smartphones ships with 6,000mAh battery. Both the phones support on-the-go (OTG) reverse charge feature. The realme C15 comes with an 18W fast charger and the C12 comes with 10W charger in the box. The smartphones sport a 6.5-inch HD+ resolution screen of 20:9 aspect ratio with minidrop-shaped notch on the top. In terms of design, both the smartphones feature ‘Geometric Gradient’ finish.
Introducing #realmeC12 with:— realme (@realmemobiles) August 18, 2020
6000mAh Battery
13MP AI Triple Camera
Instant Fingerprint Sensor
MediaTek Helio G35 Processor
Available in 3+32GB at ₹8,999.
1st sale at 12 PM, 24th August on https://t.co/HrgDJTZcxv & @Flipkart. pic.twitter.com/NkTHpgYmAR
Powering by MediaTek Helio G35 processor, the Realme C12 and Realme C15 ships with Android 10 operating system with ColorOS 7 overlay. For imaging, the Realme C15 has quad camera set-up on the back -- 13MP wide angle, 8MP Ultra-Wide-Angle Lens, 2MP B&W lens and 2MP Retro lens. On the front, the phone has an 8MP selfie camera with AI beautification function, HDR mode, portrait mode and a Panoselfie feature. The Realme C12 features a triple camera set-up on the back -- 13MP primary lens, 2MP B&W lens and a 2MP Macro Lens. It has 5MP selfie camera.
The #RealComfortableRealStylish & best all-rounder wired earphone in its segment, #realmeBudsClassic features:— realme (@realmemobiles) August 18, 2020
14.2mm Large Bass Driver
Music & Video Playback Control
HD Microphone
And more at ₹399!
1st sale at 12 PM, 24th August on https://t.co/HrgDJTZcxv & @AmazonIN. pic.twitter.com/sLfZmuG1Ft
The Realme Buds Classic boasts half in-ear design. It has large 14.2 mm audio driver and features a dedicated microphone and inline button controls. The Realme Buds Classic will be available in two classic colours - Black and White.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU