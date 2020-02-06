Realme C3 First impressions: Some noteworthy improvements over Realme C2

Chinese smartphone brand recently launched the C3 budget smartphone, with some notable software and hardware upgrades when compared with the C2. At a starting price of Rs 6,999 for the 3GB+32GB storage configuration, and Rs 7,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant, the Realme C3 comes with MediaTek's Helio G70 Processor chipset, 6.5-inch mini-drop full screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection, and a whopping 5,000-mAh battery.

Realme C3 runs the new Realme UI on top of the Android 10-based ColorOS 7.

The phone has a dual-camera module at the back, with a 12MP primary camera and a 2MP depth sensor. The phone also has a 5MP selfie camera with features like Chroma Boost, slow motion video, HDR mode, and Panorama selfie.

The Realme C3 comes in 3 GB and 4 GB RAM and 32 GB and 64 GB storage variants. The phone also supports dual sim and has a USB port for charging, besides a 3.5 mm jack and speaker at the bottom.

Realme C3's back panel brings relief to those who are tired of the fingerprints and smudges

The phone brings some major upgrades to the Realme C2. It has a 6.5-inch mini-drop display, compared with the predecessor’s a 6.1-inch HD-plus dewdrop display. While the Realme C2 had MediaTek Helio P22 chipset, the C3 comes with MediaTek's Helio G70 chipset. In terms of battery, the C2 had 4,000mAh, and the C3 has a 5,000mAh battery. Also, Realme has done away with the diamond-cut design seen in the previous phone; the C3 comes with a back panel that is resistant to smudges and fingerprints.

The Realme C3 is available in Blazing Red and Frozen Blue colours. The first sale of the Realme C3 is scheduled for February 14 at noon (IST).

In terms of size and weight, the Realme C3 is easy to handle. The volume and power buttons are well within reach for single-hand use. So far, the phone comes across as a great improvement over the Realme C2, but it remains to be seen if it can be a threat to other phones in the price range.

We will soon gauge the Realme C3’s performance on several important parameters in our full review.