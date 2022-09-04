Realme C33 set for launch in India on Sept 6: Check all details here

-
While Realme has confirmed the new C33 smartphone will feature a 5000 mAh battery, it has not revealed the price of the same, but reports suggest that it will be ranged between Rs 10,000 and Rs 13,000. Realme C33 claims to have a standby battery life of 37 days as the phone will offer ultra-saving mode and will have an ‘improved power efficiency’.
The smartphone will also feature a 50 MP AI dual camera setup on its back and will offer a 50MP main rear sensor.
The C33 has power and volume buttons on its right, the former doubles will also be a fingerprint reader.
The latest Realme phone will feature a ‘boundless sea design’ and will weigh 187 grams. The C33 will feature an 8.33 mm slim design and it will have a 'comfortable and ergonomic feel'. It will be available in three colours: black, gold, and blue.
While Realme has not revealed other details about the new phone, C33 will likely have a high-refresh-rate IPL LCD panel and a Unisoc or MediaTek chipset, as per reports.
Realme C33 will be joining the existing phones in the C-series, Realme C31 and Realme C35.
