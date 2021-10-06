Realme Cobble Bluetooth Speaker review: This portable justifies its price

Portable wireless can be a great audio companion for people on the go. A case in point is the Cobble Bluetooth Speaker. It is a tiny wireless speaker with a water-resistant construction for carefree use even at the poolside, beaches or cafeteria with food and drink items spread across the table – basically the places where you would hesitate to use any of your electronics. Moreover, the speaker has a built-in microphone. So, you can use it to extend the audio set-up of any Bluetooth-enabled device for loud and clear voice calls. Priced at Rs 1,799, there is more to the Cobble Bluetooth Speaker than meets the eye.

Starting with design, the Cobble Bluetooth Speaker has a petite pebble shaped body not bigger than the size of an average palm. The speaker’s small form factor and lightweight build (200g) aid portability. The top side of the speaker has a fabric mesh covering with a single dynamic audio driver and a passive bass radiator hidden underneath. The edges and the bottom side of the speaker have a plastic build with a rubber finish. These allow it to sit firmly even on uneven surfaces. It is not necessary to place the speaker on an object, you can even hang it using a lanyard that comes as a standard accessory along with the speaker and its charging cable. Speaking of charging, the speaker has a USB-C port with a tight lid covered for protection against water ingression. The speaker is IPX5-rated for water resistance – that is not robust but good enough to handle minor water splashes.

As for performance, the speaker’s 5W dynamic audio driver has a fuller audio output – thanks to its passive bass radiator, which boosts low-end frequencies. There are no fancy features here like Sony’s Live feature that widens the acoustics for a live concert-like experience. Even the audio codes are limited to SBC and AAC. However, for a portable speaker on budget, the Realme Cobble Bluetooth Speaker’s audio performance is quite good. Rounding off the speaker’s utility is its built-in microphone, which makes it a good external audio device for voice calls and video conferencing. The microphone is sensitive and picks up voice even from a distance. It is, however, not best suited for use in an environment with loud ambient noise.

The performance is complemented by the on-battery time. On a single charge, the speaker works for about seven hours when used for calls and music. While the on-battery time is decent, charging time could have been better – it takes about two hours for the battery to charge fully from zero.

Verdict

The Realme Cobble Bluetooth Speaker is a sound portable wireless speaker on budget. Its lightweight and portable form factor is accentuated by a sturdy build quality. Despite missing some fancy features, the speaker’s audio impresses with fuller output -- ample loudness, crisp treble, fine vocals, and deep bass. Overall, the Realme Cobble Bluetooth Speaker fits the bill as a portable wireless audio speaker.