Realme Freedom sale announced, Rs 1,000 off on phones: Details here

Chinese smartphone manufacturer BKK Electronics’ smartphone brand on July 30 announced a three-day sale to commemorate its nine million users in India. Named Freedom sale, the sale starts from August 1 and continues until August 3, exclusively on home-grown e-commerce platform Flipkart and Realme’s online shopping portal.

During the sale, the company is offering Rs 1,000 discount on all the variants of its midrange smartphone the 3 Pro. It is also offering Rs 500 discount on the 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage variant of the Realme 2 Pro, and Rs 500 discount on the Realme C1. Besides, the company is also offering Flipkart complete mobile protection plan at a discounted price and no cost equated monthly instalment scheme on the

Additionally, Realme also introduced the diamond red colour variant of the Realme 3, which will be available on Flipkart and offline stores from August 1. It will be available in 3GB RAM/32GB storage and 4GB RAM/64GB storage priced at Rs 8999 and Rs 10,999, respectively. Besides, the company’s recently launched flagship Realme X Spiderman Far from Home edition will be available on Flipkart from August 1 and the phone’s other variants will be available across the company’s offline stores from August 3.