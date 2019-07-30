Realme Freedom sale announced, Rs 1,000 off on phones: Details here

-
ALSO READ
Realme 3 will be Flipkart-exclusive: To be launched at noon today
Realme C2 review: Smudge free design and good battery makes it a worthy buy
Realme 3 review: Decent budget phone marred by weak multimedia capabilities
Realme takes on Xiaomi; offers 2 years warranty on C2, discounts on 3 Pro
Realme 3 Pro offers good value in the budget smartphone segment
-
Chinese smartphone manufacturer BKK Electronics’ smartphone brand Realme on July 30 announced a three-day sale to commemorate its nine million users in India. Named Realme Freedom sale, the sale starts from August 1 and continues until August 3, exclusively on home-grown e-commerce platform Flipkart and Realme’s online shopping portal.
During the sale, the company is offering Rs 1,000 discount on all the variants of its midrange smartphone the Realme 3 Pro. It is also offering Rs 500 discount on the 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage variant of the Realme 2 Pro, and Rs 500 discount on the Realme C1. Besides, the company is also offering Flipkart complete mobile protection plan at a discounted price and no cost equated monthly instalment scheme on the smartphones.
Additionally, Realme also introduced the diamond red colour variant of the Realme 3, which will be available on Flipkart and offline stores from August 1. It will be available in 3GB RAM/32GB storage and 4GB RAM/64GB storage priced at Rs 8999 and Rs 10,999, respectively. Besides, the company’s recently launched flagship Realme X Spiderman Far from Home edition will be available on Flipkart from August 1 and the phone’s other variants will be available across the company’s offline stores from August 3.
|Realme Freedom Sale
|Product Name
|Timeline
|New Price
|Offers
|Realme 3 Pro
|Aug 1 to Aug 3
|Rs 12,999 (4GB+ 64GB)
|
CMP at Rs 399 on 6GB RAM variant
NCE and Rs 1,000 off on all variants
|Rs 14,999 (6GB +64GB)
|Rs 15,999 (6GB+ 128 GB)
|Realme 2 Pro
|Aug 1 to Aug 3
|Rs 10,490 (4GB+ 64GB)
|CMP at Rs 299 and Rs 500 off
|Realme C2
|Aug 1 to Aug 3
|Rs 5,999 (2GB+ 16GB)
|
CMP at Rs 199 on 2GB + 16GB and 2GB + 32GB
CMP at Rs 299 on 3GB + 32GB
|Rs 6,999 (2GB +32GB)
|Rs 7,999 (3GB+32GB)
|Realme C1
|Aug 1 to Aug 3
|Rs 6,999 (2GB +32GB)
|Rs 500 off
|Realme 3 (red colour)
|From Aug 1
|Rs 8,999 (3GB+ 32GB)
|CMP at Rs 299
|Rs 9,999 (3GB +64GB)
|Rs 10,999 (4GB+64GB)
|Realme X Spider-Man edition
|Aug 1 (Limited stocks)
|Rs 20,999 (8GB + 256GB)
|CMP at Rs 499
|CMP- Complete mobile protection | NCE- No cost EMI
|Offline Availability
|Product Name
|Timeline
|Price
|Offers
|Realme X Spider-Man edition
|July 30 (Limited stocks)
|Rs 20,999 onwards
|Free Spider-Man goodies on offline store
|Realme 3 Diamond Red
|From Aug-01
|Rs 8,999 onwards
|NA
|Realme X variants
|From Aug-03
|Rs 16,999 onwards
|NA
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU