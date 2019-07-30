JUST IN
You are here: Home » Technology » News

Top 5 budget smartphones under Rs 8000: From Realme to Samsung and Xiaomi
Business Standard

Realme Freedom sale announced, Rs 1,000 off on phones: Details here

Named Realme Freedom sale, the sale starts from August 1 and continues until August 3, exclusively on home-grown e-commerce platform Flipkart and Realme's online shopping portal

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Realme Freedom sale
Realme Freedom sale

Chinese smartphone manufacturer BKK Electronics’ smartphone brand Realme on July 30 announced a three-day sale to commemorate its nine million users in India. Named Realme Freedom sale, the sale starts from August 1 and continues until August 3, exclusively on home-grown e-commerce platform Flipkart and Realme’s online shopping portal.

During the sale, the company is offering Rs 1,000 discount on all the variants of its midrange smartphone the Realme 3 Pro. It is also offering Rs 500 discount on the 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage variant of the Realme 2 Pro, and Rs 500 discount on the Realme C1. Besides, the company is also offering Flipkart complete mobile protection plan at a discounted price and no cost equated monthly instalment scheme on the smartphones.

Additionally, Realme also introduced the diamond red colour variant of the Realme 3, which will be available on Flipkart and offline stores from August 1. It will be available in 3GB RAM/32GB storage and 4GB RAM/64GB storage priced at Rs 8999 and Rs 10,999, respectively. Besides, the company’s recently launched flagship Realme X Spiderman Far from Home edition will be available on Flipkart from August 1 and the phone’s other variants will be available across the company’s offline stores from August 3.

Realme Freedom Sale
Product Name Timeline New Price Offers
Realme 3 Pro Aug 1 to Aug 3 Rs 12,999 (4GB+ 64GB) CMP at Rs 399 on 6GB RAM variant
NCE and Rs 1,000 off on all variants
Rs 14,999 (6GB +64GB)
Rs 15,999 (6GB+ 128 GB)
Realme 2 Pro Aug 1 to Aug 3 Rs 10,490 (4GB+ 64GB) CMP at Rs 299 and Rs 500 off
Realme C2 Aug 1 to Aug 3 Rs 5,999 (2GB+ 16GB) CMP at Rs 199 on 2GB + 16GB and 2GB + 32GB
CMP at Rs 299 on 3GB + 32GB
Rs 6,999 (2GB +32GB)
Rs 7,999 (3GB+32GB)
Realme C1 Aug 1 to Aug 3 Rs 6,999 (2GB +32GB) Rs 500 off
Realme 3 (red colour) From Aug 1 Rs 8,999 (3GB+ 32GB) CMP at Rs 299
Rs 9,999 (3GB +64GB)
Rs 10,999 (4GB+64GB)
Realme X Spider-Man edition Aug 1 (Limited stocks) Rs 20,999 (8GB + 256GB) CMP at Rs 499
CMP- Complete mobile protection | NCE- No cost EMI
Offline Availability
Product Name Timeline Price Offers
Realme X Spider-Man edition July 30 (Limited stocks) Rs 20,999 onwards Free Spider-Man goodies on offline store
Realme 3 Diamond Red From Aug-01 Rs 8,999 onwards NA
Realme X variants From Aug-03 Rs 16,999 onwards NA

First Published: Tue, July 30 2019. 10:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU