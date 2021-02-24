Realme launches Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Narzo 30A, Buds Air 2: Know price, specs

on Wednesday launched in India the Narzo 30 Pro and Narzo 30A smartphones, and Buds Air 2 wireless earbuds. The Narzo 30 Pro is the Chinese smartphone maker’s cheapest offering that also happens to be the most affordable smartphone in Indian smartphone market to date. The Narzo 30A, on the other hand, is a 4G LTE smartphone. Both the are touted by the company as gaming-centric Speaking of the Realme Buds Air 2, they are affordable pair of true wireless stereo earbuds with active noise cancelling feature.

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G: Price and specifications

The smartphone sports a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen of fullHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. The screen is stretched in 20:9 aspect ratio for a touted screen-to-body ratio of 90.5 per cent. The screen is rated to have 600 nits of peak brightness. Powering the smartphone is the MediaTek Dimensity 800U system-on-chip, paired with up to 8GB RAM (LPDDR4x) and 128GB (UFS2.1) on-board storage. It is a smartphone with dual-SIM dual stand-by for 5G network support on both SIMs. The phone boots Android 10 operating system-based Realme UI user interface. It ships with a 5,000 mAh battery and 30W Dart Charger. Imaging is covered by a triple-camera array on the back, featuring a 48-megapixel primary sensor of an f/1.8 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor of an f/2.3 aperture and 119-degree field-of-view (FoV), and a 2MP macro sensor of an f/2.4 aperture. On the front, the phone has a 16MP camera sensor of an f/2.1 aperture for selfies, videos, and face-unlock mechanism. Speaking of phone unlock mechanism, the phone has a side mounted capacitive finger print scanner. The Narzo 30 Pro 5G is a Hi-Res audio certified smartphone with support Dolby Atmos for headphones.

The Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G comes in sword black and blade silver colours. It will be available in 6GB RAM + 64GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variants priced at Rs 16,999 and Rs Rs 19,999, respectively. It will be available from March 4 on Flipkart and Realme online store.

Realme Narzo 30A: Price and specifications

The smartphone sports a 6.5-inch IPS LCD mini-drop screen of HD+ resolution. The screen is stretched in 20:9 aspect ratio for a touted screen-to-body ratio of 88.7 per cent. The screen is rated to have 570 nits of peak brightness in sunlight mode. Powering the smartphone is the MediaTek Helio G85 system-on-chip, paired with up to 4GB RAM (LPDDR4x) and 64GB (eMMC) on-board storage. The phone boots Android 10 operating system-based Realme UI user interface. It ships with a 6,000 mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. Imaging is covered by a dual-camera set-up on the back, featuring a 13-megapixel primary sensor of an f/2.2 aperture and a monochrome sensor of an f/2.4 aperture. On the front, the phone has an 8MP camera sensor of an f/2.0 aperture for selfies, videos, and face-unlock mechanism.

The Realme Narzo 30A will be available in 3GB RAM + 32GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variants priced at Rs 8,999 and Rs 9,999, respectively. It will be available from March 5 on Flipkart and Realme online store.

Realme Buds Air 2: Price and features

Powered by R2 chip, the Buds Air 2 is a pair of budget wireless earbuds with active noise cancelling (for noise up to 25db). The eadbuds are powered by 10mm Diamond-class Hi-Fi audio drivers, developed in partnership with American electronic DJ named ‘The Chainsmokers’. The earbuds support advanced audio codec, beside sub-band codec. The earbuds are touted by the company to have a latency of 88ms. Powered by Bluetooth 5.2, the earbuds are IPX5 rated for water resistant. With 20 hours battery in the case and 5 hours on each earbuds, the Realme Buds Air 2 are touted to have an overall on-battery time of 25 hours. For attending calls, the earbuds feature dual microphones.

The Realme Buds Air 2 comes in black & blue and silver & white colours. Priced at Rs 3,299, the earbuds will be available on Flipkart and Realme online store from March 2.