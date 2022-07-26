Realme launches Pad X 5G, Watch 3, Flat Monitor, and more: Details here

-
Realme on Tuesday launched in India the Pad X 5G, Watch 3, Flat Monitor, Buds Air 3 Neo, and Buds Wireless 2S. Alongside, the Chinese electronics maker launched the Realme Keyboard and Realme Pencil for the Pad X 5G. Starting with the Realme Pad X, it is touted to be the only 5G tablet in its segment. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 system-on-chip, the tablet boasts 8,340 mAh battery supported by 33W fast wired charge.
The Pad X features a 7.1mm thin body, 11-inch WUXGA+ display, 13MP rear camera –degree 8MP wide-angle front camera. The Realme Pad X will be available in glacier blue and glowing grey colours starting August 1 on Flipkart, Realme online store, and select retail stores. The Pad X will be available in 4GB + 64GB Wi-Fi at Rs 19,999, 4GB + 64GB Wi-Fi+5G at Rs 25,999, and 6GB + 128GB Wi-Fi+5G at Rs 27,999.
Coming to the Realme Watch 3, it is touted to be the segment’s only smartwatch with a large screen and Bluetooth calling function. It has a 1.8-inch screen, 340mAh battery, over 110+ fitness modes, and health monitor sensors (heart rate and SpO2).
Priced at Rs 3,499, the Realme Watch 3 will be available in black and grey colours starting August 2 on Flipkart, Realme online store, and select retail stores.
As for the Realme Buds Air 3 Neo, it comes with a 10mm dynamic driver, artificial intelligence-based environment noise cancelling, 30 hours of total playback, and 88ms low latency. Priced at Rs 1,999, the earbuds will be available in white and blue colours starting July 27 on Flipkart, Realme online store, and select retail stores.
The Realme Buds Wireless 2S is another addition to the company’s audio line. It has an 11.2mm dynamic bass driver, AI ENC, and 24-hour playback time. Priced at Rs 1499, the Realme Buds Wireless 2s will be available on Amazon India, Flipkart, Realme online store, and select retail stores from July 26.
Coming to the Realme Flat Monitor, it is a debutant display marking the company’s entry in to computer peripheral segment. The Flat Monitor has a fullHD panel of 75Hz refresh rate, a 6.9mm thin profile, and a 178-degree wide viewing angle. It comes with an aluminium display stand. Priced at Rs 12,999, the Realme Flat Monitor will be available on Flipkart, Realme online store, and select retail stores from July 29.
