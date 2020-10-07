Realme launches SLED TV, soundbar, earphones, smartphones, and AIoT devices

Expanding its AIoT products portfolio in India, Chinese electronics brand on Wednesday launched the 55-inch SLED 4K smart TV, 100W soundbar with subwoofer, Buds Air Pro TWS earbuds, Buds Wireless Pro neckband style earphones, Smart Cam 360 security camera, Smart Plug, N1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush and selfie tripod, and 20000 mAh Power Bank 2. Alongside, the company launched the 7i smartphone and unveiled the 7 Pro Sun Kissed edition.

The Realme smart TV (55-inch) features a 4K SLED display, 24W quad stereo speakers with Dolby audio and bezel-less design. It is priced at Rs 42999; pre-booking starts from October 16 at Realme online portal and Flipkart. It will be available at an introductory price of Rs 39,999 during the festive first sale offer.

The Realme 100W Soundbar boasts four speakers of 60W peak output, and a dedicated 40W Subwoofer. Priced at Rs 6,999, the soundbar will go on sale on October 16 at Realme Online portal, Flipkart and Amazon.

The Realme Buds Air Pro and Realme Buds Wireless Pro are wireless earphones with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), priced at Rs 4,999 and Rs 3,999 respectively. The wireless earphones will go on sale on October 16. The Realme Buds Air Pro will be available at Realme Online portal and Flipkart. The Realme Buds Wireless Pro will be available on Amazon and Realme Online portal. The Realme Buds Air Pro and Realme Buds Wireless Pro will be available at an introductory price of Rs 4,499 and Rs 2,999.

The Realme 7i is a new model in the Realme 7-series smartphones. It features a 64-megapixel quad rear cameras and 90Hz refresh rate screen. It will be available in 4GB + 64GB and 4GB + 128GB configurations, priced at Rs 11,999 and Rs 12,999, respectively. Sale begins from October 16 at Realme online store, Flipkart and select offline stores.

The Realme 7 Pro Sun Kissed edition is priced at Rs 19,999 and Rs 21,999 for 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB variants. Sale starts from October 16at Realme online portal, Flipkart, and select offline stores.

The Realme Smart Plug and Realme Smart Cam 360 is priced at Rs 799 and Rs 2,999, respectively. The AIoT devices will go on sale from October 16 at Realme online store and Flipkart. The Realme Smart Cam 360 will be available at an introductory price of Rs 2,599 in the Festive First Sale Offer.

The Realme N1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush is priced at Rs 799. It will be available at Realme online portal and Flipkart from October 16.