Xiaomi launches Redmi Sonicbass wireless earphones and Redmi Earbuds 2c

-
ALSO READ
Xiaomi launches Redmi Smart Band at Rs 1,599: Know features, and more
Xiaomi launches Redmi 9 smartphone, price starts at Rs 8,999: Details here
Redmi 9 Prime review: Xiaomi's budget smartphone justifies prime moniker
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime, Redmi 9 go on sale from 12 noon at Amazon, Mi portal
Xiaomi Redmi 9A with IPS LCD screen, 5000mAh battery launched: Price, specs
-
Chinese technology company Xiaomi on Wednesday launched in India the Redmi Sonicbass wireless earphones and Redmi Earbuds 2c wireless earbuds. Priced at Rs 1,299, the Redmi SonicBass Wireless earphones will be available in black and blue colours at an introductory price of Rs 999 from October 7 at Mi online store, Flipkart, Mi Homes, Mi Studios and select retail stores. The Redmi Earbuds 2C are priced at Rs 1,499 and it will be available at an introductory price of Rs 1,299 from October 7 at Mi online store, Amazon, Mi Homes, Mi Studios and select retail stores.
Redmi SonicBass wireless earphones: Features
The Redmi SonicBass wireless earphones are in-ear neckband styled earphones. It boasts an anti-slip design made of flexible material for comfort. The earphones have an on-board volume controls and a multi-function button for ease of access to various multimedia controls. The earphones weigh 21.2g and feature anti-wax silicone ear tips with magnetic earbuds. It has 9.2mm audio driver tuned for bass-heavy output. The Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones has IPX4 rating for protection from water spillages and splashes. It features a dual-pairing through multipoint Bluetooth technology, which allows it connect with two devices simultaneously. It has dual mics for voice and ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation).
Redmi Earbuds 2C: Features
The Redmi Earbuds 2C is an affordable pair of true wireless stereo earbuds. Like the Redmi Earbuds S, the Earbuds 2C feature silicone ear tips for passive noise isolation. It features easy Bluetooth pairing feature, which allows single earbud to be used independently. The earbuds feature tactile buttons for controls like receiving/ending calls, playing/pausing music and for voice assistants.
The Redmi Earbuds 2C support ENC through its built-in microphones. It comes with an IPX4 rating for sweat and splash resistant.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU