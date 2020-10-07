Xiaomi launches Redmi Sonicbass wireless earphones and Redmi Earbuds 2c

Chinese technology company on Wednesday launched in India the Sonicbass wireless earphones and Earbuds 2c wireless earbuds. Priced at Rs 1,299, the SonicBass Wireless earphones will be available in black and blue colours at an introductory price of Rs 999 from October 7 at Mi online store, Flipkart, Mi Homes, Mi Studios and select retail stores. The Redmi Earbuds 2C are priced at Rs 1,499 and it will be available at an introductory price of Rs 1,299 from October 7 at Mi online store, Amazon, Mi Homes, Mi Studios and select retail stores.

Redmi SonicBass wireless earphones: Features

The Redmi SonicBass wireless earphones are in-ear neckband styled earphones. It boasts an anti-slip design made of flexible material for comfort. The earphones have an on-board volume controls and a multi-function button for ease of access to various multimedia controls. The earphones weigh 21.2g and feature anti-wax silicone ear tips with magnetic earbuds. It has 9.2mm audio driver tuned for bass-heavy output. The Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones has IPX4 rating for protection from water spillages and splashes. It features a dual-pairing through multipoint Bluetooth technology, which allows it connect with two devices simultaneously. It has dual mics for voice and ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation).

Redmi Earbuds 2C: Features

The Redmi Earbuds 2C is an affordable pair of true wireless stereo earbuds. Like the Redmi Earbuds S, the Earbuds 2C feature silicone ear tips for passive noise isolation. It features easy Bluetooth pairing feature, which allows single earbud to be used independently. The earbuds feature tactile buttons for controls like receiving/ending calls, playing/pausing music and for voice assistants.

The Redmi Earbuds 2C support ENC through its built-in microphones. It comes with an IPX4 rating for sweat and splash resistant.