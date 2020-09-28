Realme Narzo 20 goes on sale today at 12 noon: Know price, specifications

Narzo 20’s first sale starts on Monday at 12 noon at Flipkart and online store. Launched on September 21, the Narzo 20 is a successor to the Narzo 10 (review). It features a HD+ resolution screen, quad rear camera, MediaTek’s gaming-centric processor, and big capacity battery with fast charge support.

As for the specifications, the Narzo 20 sports a 6.5-inch LCD screen of HD+ resolution.

It is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 system-on-chip, paired with 4GB RAM and up to 128GB onboard storage. The dualSIM phone has a dedicated microSD card slot for storage expansion.

It has a triple-camera set-up on the back, featuring a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, the phone has an 8MP sensor for selfies, videos and phone unlock mechanism.

The phone ships with a 6,000 mAh battery with fast charge support through 18W USB type-C supplied charger. The Narzo 20 comes in 4GB + 64GB and 4GB + 128GB configurations, priced at Rs 10,499 and Rs 11,499, respectively.

The phone will be available in victory blue and glory silver colours.