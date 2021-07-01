Realme's Dizo debuts in India with GoPods D earbuds and neckband earphones

Realme’s sub-brand Dizo on Thursday made its debut in India with the launch of the GoPods D wireless earbuds and the wireless neckband earphones. Priced at Rs 1,599, the Dizo GoPods D will be available in the black and white colours from July 14. The Dizo wireless neckband earphones are priced at Rs 1,499. The earphone will be available in orange, black, blue and green colours from July 07. Both the GoPods D wireless earbuds and neckband will be available online on Flipkart and offline at select retail stores.

Dizo GoPods D: Features

Dizo said the earbuds have been designed according to the ergonomics of the human ear and each earbud weighs 4.1g, making it lighter than most earbuds available in the market. The GoPods D features a 10mm audio driver supported by Bass Boost+ algorithm. The audio driver boasts TPU + PEEK polymer composite diaphragm, for deeper bass and clearer stereo output.

As for the battery, each earbud packs a 40 mAh capacity battery and there is an additional 400mAh capacity in the charging case. The GoPods D features Game Mode, which reduces the transmission latency to 110ms. The earbuds supports environmental noise cancellation (ENC). They have Bluetooth 5.0 supported by instant connection technology.

Dizo neckband earphones: Features

The DIZO Wireless weighs 23.1g and sports skin-friendly PTE silicon buds. Powered with an 11.2mm audio driver supported by Bass Boost+ algorithm, the earphones boasts a dedicated Game Mode to reduce transmission latency to 88ms during gameplay or audio streaming. The earphones support ENC. They are powered by a 150mAh battery, which is touted to provide an on-battery time of 17 hours on a single charge. The earphones are supported by Link App and are IPX4 rated.