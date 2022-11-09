JUST IN
Realme's Dizo launches Watch D Plus smartwatch at Rs 1,999: Specs and more

Priced at Rs 1,999, the Dizo Watch D Plus will be available online on the e-commerce platform Flipkart from November 15

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Dizo Watch D Plus
Expanding its smartwatch line-up, Chinese electronics maker Realme’s Dizo on Wednesday launched the Dizo Watch D Plus. Priced at Rs 1,999, the smartwatch will be available on the e-commerce platform Flipkart from November 15. It will be available at select retail outlets soon, announced the brand. The Dizo Watch D Plus is a successor of Dizo Watch D, which was launched earlier this year.

"The latest DIZO Watch D Plus is meant for those looking for a big and immersive display that complements their overall style and at the same time provide the most reliable tracking of health and fitness. We are positive that the consumers will once again choose us as their preferred smartwatch brand,” said Abhilash Panda, CEO, DIZO India.

Dizo Watch D Plus: Specifications

The Dizo Watch D Plus has a rectangular dial with a side-mounted button for navigation. It has a curved glass touchscreen and aluminium frame. According to Dizo, the straps are made of soft and skin-friendly silicone. The smartwatch comes in classic black, silver grey and deep blue colours. It features over 150+ customisable Watch Faces. The wearable is 3ATM rated for water protection.

Powered by a 300mAh battery, the smartwatch sports a 1.85-inch screen of 240x280 resolution and 500 nits of brightness level. It has over 110+ sports modes built-in, including indoor and outdoor walking, running, yoga, and gymnastics. It has sensors to monitor heart rate sensor and blood oxygen saturation. Besides, the watch tracks steps, women's health, and sleep. It also maintains records and can give weekly, monthly, and annual insights to the users.

Supported by the Dizo app, the smartwatch has a built-in GPS. Other features include phone camera control, music control, alarm, find phone, call and message notifications, reject or silent calls, and weather forecast. According to Dizo, the smartwatch can last up to 60 days on standby or 14 days on average usage.

First Published: Wed, November 09 2022. 14:19 IST

