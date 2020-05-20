Realme Smart TV and Realme Watch features unveiled before launch on May 25

Chinese smartphone brand is set to foray in consumer electronics segment with the launch of its first smart on May 25. Besides, the company will also introduce its first full-sized smart wearable, the Watch. Both the products will be part of company’s AIoT products ecosystem, which will get around 20 products under tech-lifestyle category in this year. While there is still time for the official unveiling, home-grown e-commerce platform Flipkart has already published the products landing pages with information on products' key features.

Smart TV

The Realme Smart TV is touted to feature a bezel-less design for immersive TV viewing experience. The TV will feature Chroma Boost Picture Engine, which is touted to push its screen brightness up to 400 nits from standard 250 nits. The brightness boost indicates that the Realme Smart TV will support HDR10.

Realme has a long-standing partnership with MediaTek – the company’s first phone was powered by a MediaTek processor. The Realme Smart TV is another of the company’s products to use MediaTek system-on-chip. It will be a 64-bit quad core processor featuring ARM Cortex-A53 cores, paired with Mali 470 MP3 graphic processing unit.





ALSO READ: Realme to launch TV, watch in India on May 25; live-streaming on YouTube

The television’s acoustic will be handled by a quad-speaker set-up of a rated output of 24W. It is still to be seen if this output is per channel, per unit, or for the entire set-up combined. The speakers will be tuned for Dolby Audio for surround sound experience, especially while watching supported content on over-the-top platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime Videos. The will ship with Android TV platform with support for voice commands.

Realme Watch

This is going to be a new addition to company’s health and fitness wearable line-up, which the company introduced late last year with the launch of Realme Band (review). Named Realme Watch, the wearable does not promise smartwatch capabilities. However, the Flipkart’s landing page hints that the product would be quite a capable one. It will feature a large 1.4-inch colour touchscreen with customisable home screens and watch faces. The watch will be introduced in three colours – blue, red and green. It will have replaceable straps, which will come in two designs – classic and fashion.

The Realme Watch will support 14 sports and fitness modes, including football, basketball, cricket, table tennis, bike, spinning, elliptical, yoga, aerobics, badminton, treadmill and running. The watch will feature a heart rate sensor for real-time heart rate monitor and blood oxygen saturation monitor (SpO2).

For convenience and ease of use, the watch will be compatible with Realme Link app. Thorough the app, you will be able to set the watch to receive phone’s notifications for calls, messages, social media, mail, etc. The watch will support music control and camera control.