JUST IN
You are here: Home » Technology » News

Honor Sport Pro review: Quality budget earphones for your workout sessions
Business Standard

Realme to launch Narzo 10, Narzo 10A smartphones on May 11: Details here

The company is hosting an online event where it will stream a pre-recorded launch video of the Realme Narzo 10 and the Realme Narzo 10A smartphones

Topics
Chinese smartphones | smartphones | Realme

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Realme Narzo-series
Realme Narzo-series launch will stream on Realme’s official YouTube channel and social media platforms

Chinese smartphone brand Realme on Thursday announced the digital launch of its Narzo-series smartphones on May 11 at 12:30 pm. The company is hosting an online event where it will stream a pre-recorded launch video of the Realme Narzo 10 and the Realme Narzo 10A smartphones. The stream will broadcast on Realme’s official YouTube channel and social media platforms.

Touted to be aimed at youth-centric populace, the smartphones are expected to bring features such as 48-megapixel based multi-optic rear camera module, big capacity battery, gaming-centric processor, and more. Importantly, the phones are expected to be value-for-money propositions aimed at budget and midrange segment.

With regard to price, the recent move by the government to raise the goods and services tax (GST) on smartphones to 18 per cent made smartphone makers like Xiaomi, Realme, Apple and others raise the prices of their phones. While one may anticipate that the hike would impact the Narzo-series prices, the company recently said that the Narzo-series prices were decided after considering the GST hike and exchange rate. This may mean that the company would absorb the price hike, or it may pass of the hike to end consumers by including it in the product prices.
First Published: Thu, May 07 2020. 15:08 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU