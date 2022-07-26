Realme to launch Pad X, Watch 3, and more at TechLife event: Details here

-
Chinese electronics maker Realme is set to launch seven products at its TechLife event on July 26. The online event is set to kick off on Tuesday at 12:30 PM. It will livestream on the company’s social media platforms, including YouTube and Facebook. You can watch the Realme TechLife launch event livestream on the video embedded below.
At the launch, Realme is likely to announce the Realme Pad X, Realme Smart Keyboard, Realme Pencil, Realme Watch 3, Realme Flat monitor, Realme Buds Wireless 2S, and Realme Buds Air 3 Neo.
According to Realme, the Pad X would be a 5G tablet in the premium mid-range segment powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695. It would sport a 8,340 mAh battery, 10.95-inch WUXGA+ screen, and quad-speakers with Dolby Atmos. For productivity, the Pad X would support keyboard and Pencil, both of which would launch alongside the Pad X. According to Realme, the Realme Smart Keyboard would have a built-in battery of 280 mAh. It would feature a custom task key.
Coming to the Realme Pencil, it would have magnetic wireless charging, 10.6 hours long battery life, and a 20Hz sampling rate.
The Realme Watch 3 would support Bluetooth calling with artificial intelligence-based environmental noise cancelling technology. It would sport a 1.8-inch screen with two-side curved glass on top.
Coming to the Realme Buds Wireless 2S, the neck-band style earphones are touted by the company to support AI ENC. It would feature a 11.2mm audio driver. According to Realme, the earphones would support fast charging and Bluetooth 3.0 connectivity.
Along with Buds Wireless 2S, Realme is expected to launch the Realme Buds Air 3 Neo wireless earbuds. It would feature a 10mm audio drive and support AI ENC. On top, the wireless earbuds would support Dolby Atmos.
Lastly, Realme is expected to foray in to a new category with the launch of the Realme Flat Monitor. It would sport a 23.8-inch fullHD screen, bezel-less design, and 6.9mm thin chassis. The monitor’s screen is expected to support up to 75Hz refresh rate and 8ms response time.
