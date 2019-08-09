Realme to launch three phones with quad rear cameras; one with 64MP sensor

Chinese electronics manufacturer BKK Electronics’ smartphone brand on August 8 announced that the company is planning to upgrade its mobile phones in Realme, Pro and X series with quad camera modules before Diwali. Interestingly, one of the phones with a new quad camera module will sport a 64-megapixel primary sensor (GW1) sourced from Samsung. This is the same sensor that another Chinese mobile phone maker is touting to bring in one of its Redmi-branded smartphone by the end of this year.

While the company did not provide any specifics related to the upcoming quad camera modules, it presented several photographs apparently captured through a new camera set-up that hint at what to expect from the upcoming The photographs showcased had a variety of shots; some taken in diverse lighting conditions hinting at possible enhancements with regard to low-light photography. Other samples include ultra-wide shots and macro shots, which were apparently taken through dedicated lenses. A telephoto lens for 2x optical zoom would also be a part of the package.

Besides, the company also provided insights on the 64MP camera. This camera will use Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor (S5KGW1), which has a pixel size of 1/1.72-inch and tetracell technology for clearer pictures in all light conditions. Explaining the technology behind sensor, Dr Manish Goel, principal engineer, SSIR, System LSI business, Samsung said, the tetracell technology uses re-mosaic algorithms capturing details even in bright light conditions. In low-light, the sensor merges four adjacent pixels together to create one big pixel resulting in brighter photos. The sensor also has hardware optimised smart-ISO that auto controls resulting in low noise and higher detailing.

While the future of smartphone imaging seems promising, especially for affordable and midrange phones, it is still debatable to judge camera performance based on its sensor’s megapixel count. In past, search engine and technology giant Google has shown that a lot can be done and achieved through software optimising. In about time we will know if a camera with higher megapixel count delivers improved performance or if it is just a marketing gimmick.