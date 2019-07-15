Realme X brings pop-up selfie camera, in-display fingerprint at Rs 16,999

Chinese electronics maker BKK Electronics’ smartphone brand on July 15 launched in India the X. The Flipkart-exclusive smartphone comes in 4GB and 8GB RAM variants, priced at Rs 16,999 and Rs 19,999, respecively. Both the RAM variants come with 128 GB of internal storage, with no provision for a microSD card to expand storage.

The phone comes in two colours – blue and white – and two limited editions, Spiderman and Master (inspired by Onion and Garlic). The Spiderman edition comes bundled with a Spiderman-inspired protective case and theme. The Master edition has a disctinctive design inspired from Onion and Garlic. Both these limited-edition devices come only in 8GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration, priced at Rs 19,999 and Rs 20,999, respectively.

In terms of specifications, the X has a 16-megapixel motorised pop-up selfie camera, 48MP + 5MP dual camera set-up on the rear, AMOLED screen, in-display fingerprint sensor and Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 system-on-chip. The phone has a 6.53-inch screen, with no notch or punch-hole, stretched in a tall 19.5:9 aspect ratio and protected by a sheet of Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Powering the phone is a 3,765 mAh battery, which supports OPPO’s proprietary VOOC 3.0 20W fast charging through bundled USB type-C charger. The phone boots the Android Pie operating system-based ColorOS 6 user interface.

The Realme X will be available exclusively on and the official Realme portal from July 24. The phone will also be available in a limited-stock sale on July 18 at 8 PM. As part of its launch offers, the phone will get 10 per cent instant discount on SBI credit cards and a no-cost equated monthly instalment scheme for up to 6 months.