Realme X2 Pro Black Friday sale now live: Price, discount offers, and more

brand Realme’s recently launched premium smartphone, the X2 Pro, goes on sale under the company’s Black Friday sale at the online store today. The phone comes in 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variants, priced at Rs 29,999 and Rs 33,999, respectively. As part of the company’s introductory offer on the phone, the X2 Pro gets a 10 per cent instant discount (up to Rs 500) on HDFC Bank debit card transactions. The phone is also eligible for Bajaj Finserv’s no-interest equated monthly instalment (no-cost EMI) scheme. Additionally, the phone comes bundled with a Reliance Jio offer that includes benefits worth Rs 5,500 in the form of additional data and coupons.

At its price, the Realme X2 Pro has something in store for everyone — a premium design, 90Hz super AMOLED screen, Dolby-tuned stereo speakers, ultra-fast charging and quad-camera set-up on the back. Here are five reasons why you should consider this smartphone:





ALSO READ: Realme X2 Pro review: More bang for the buck than Redmi K20 Pro, OnePlus 7T

Design

The Realme X2 Pro boasts a premium glass-metal construction. It has curved Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on the front and back for protection against everyday abuses. Sandwiched between the glasses is a metallic chassis made of aluminium alloy, which is sturdy and has a matte texture for firm grip. Besides, the phone has a gradient design on the back that reflects different hues of colours when exposed to light and looked at from different angles.

Display

The Realme X2 Pro has a 6.5-inch fullHD+ AMOLED display stretched in a tall 20:9 aspect ratio. The display supports a 90Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ and 100 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut. The screen, with a good refresh rate, enhances user experience by rendering transitions in user interface smoothly. The HDR10+ feature is complemented by a bright display panel (up to 1000 nits) that makes it a suitable choice for multimedia enthusiasts. The DCI-P3 colour gamut allows the screen render colours that look close to natural. Moreover, the phone has a dark mode with a darker colour palette for system background colour.

Multimedia

The Realme X2 Pro has a Widevine L1 certification, so its screen can use its native resolution to render content from over-the-top platforms like Amazon Prime Video and Netflix in high definition. Moreover, it boasts Dolby-tuned stereo speakers that are loud and crisp. These speakers enhance the phone’s overall multimedia experience. Additionally, the phone has 3.5mm audio out port that makes it convenient to use with wired headsets.



ALSO READ: Xiaomi announces Black Friday sale: Deals, discounts, bank offers, and more

Camera

The Realme X2 Pro has a quad camera module on the back, featuring a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 13MP telephoto sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, the phone has a 16MP shooter for selfies.

The phone’s primary sensor is based on pixel-binning technology to take 16MP shots. However, there is a dedicated ultra 64MP mode, which allows you to use sensor’s native resolution to capture images. The phone’s telephoto lens adds 2x optical zoom capability to the phone’s imaging. Moreover, the phone also supports up to 5x hybrid zoom and 20x digital zoom. The ultra-wide sensor, on the other hand, doubles up as a macro lens for close-up shots. It also supports auto-focus, which few other phones with the ultra-wide sensors have.

For low-light photography, the phone has nightscape mode. It works for both rear cameras and front camera.

Charger

The Realme X2 Pro comes bundled with a 50W superVOOC charger, which has insane fast charge speed – it replenishes the phone’s completely drained out battery to 100 per cent in less than 35 minutes.



