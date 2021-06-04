Realme X7 Max 5G, Smart TV 4K go on sale at 12 pm: Price, specs, and more

The X7 Max and Smart TV 4K go on sale on Friday at 12 pm on online store, Flipkart and other mainline channels. Launched on May 31 in India, the Realme X7 Max is the first smartphone in the country powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 system-on-chip. It is a flagship grade smartphone with super AMOLED screen of 120Hz refresh rate, stereo speakers with Hi-Res audio and Dolby Atmos support, 64-megapixel based triple camera array on the back, and 50W fast-charging capability. The Realme Smart TV 4K, on the other hand, boasts UHD screen with support for Dolby Vision and HDR10 content, DTS surround sound and Dolby Audio, and hands-free voice assistant through built-in far-field microphones.

The Realme X7 Max will be available in mercury silver, asteroid black and milky way colours. It will be available in 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB configuration, priced at Rs 26,999 and Rs 29,999, respectively.

The Realme Smart TV 4K comes in 43-inch and 50-inch screen sizes priced at Rs 27,999 and Rs 39,999, respectively.

Realme X7 Max 5G: Specifications

Third smartphone in the performance-centric Realme X7 series, the Max edition is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 system-on-chip. It is a flagship octa-core chip with a prime Cortex-A78 core clocked at up to 3.0GHz; three additional A78 cores clocked at up to 2.6GHz; and four energy-efficient Cortex-A55 cores that could go up to 2.0GHz. Besides, the phone sports a 6.43-inch fullHD+ super AMOLED screen of 120Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate. It boasts a triple-camera set-up on the rear, featuring a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, the phone has a 16MP punch-hole camera. It is a smartphone with dual-SIM dual-standby and standalone carrier support on both SIMs. The phone boots Android 11 operating system based Realme UI 2. Powered by 4,500 mAh battery, the phone supports 50W fast-charging through supplies 65W fast charger.





Realme Smart TV 4K: Specifications