Realme X7 Max, Smart TV 4K launching today at 12:30 pm: Livestream and more

Realme is set to launch in India the Realme X7 Max smartphone and a couple of 4K LED smart televisions at 12:30 pm on Monday. The Chinese smartphone brand is hosting a virtual event to launch the products, and the event will livestream on its social media platforms, including Facebook and YouTube. You can also watch the livestream on the video embedded below.
Realme X7 Max 5G
Third smartphone in the performance-centric Realme X7 series, the Max edition will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 system-on-chip. It is a flagship octa-core chip with a prime Cortex-A78 core clocked at up to 3.0GHz; three additional A78 cores clocked at up to 2.6GHz; and four energy-efficient Cortex-A55 cores that could go up to 2.0GHz. Besides, the phone will sport a super AMOLED screen of 120Hz refresh rate. It will boast a triple-camera set-up on the rear, featuring a 64-megapixel primary sensor.
It will be a 5G smartphone with dual-SIM dual-standby and standalone carrier support on both SIMs. The phone will boot Android 11 operating system based Realme UI 2. It will ship with 65W fast-charger but will support 50W charging capability.
Realme Smart TV 4K
The Realme Smart TV 4K will come in two screen sizes – 50-inch and 43-inch. Both will be similar to each other with regard to features and specifications. The TVs will sport 4K UHD LED screen of 280 nits average brightness level. Importantly, both the TVs will support HDR10 and Dolby Vision high dynamic range content. Besides, they both will feature a 24W quad-speakers set-up powered by both DTS surround and Dolby Atmos audio.
