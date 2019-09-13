Realme XT review: Impresses with camera, comes close to be a game changer

has been on a launching spree, especially in the budget and midrange smartphone category. Last month, it launched 5 and 5 Pro with quad cameras. It's new product is called Realme XT, which has has the first 64MP camera in smartphones.

Here is our review of the device:

Design

Realme has shed polycarbonate back for a glass body (Corning Gorilla Glass 5) to improve its looks and avoid fingerprints, too. The quad camera setup sits on the left and a metal frame around it highlights it well.

The phone features a 6.4-inch full-screen AMOLED display with 16-megapixel camera housed under dew-drop notch. The bezels on the sides are minimal but the bottom bezel is slightly thick. There is an in-display optical fingerprint scanner.

The speaker grille, USB-C port, microphone and headphone jack sits on the bottom. The SIM tray and the volume buttons are on the left while the right of the phone has the power button. The buttons are accessible to fingers and make one-handed operation a bit easy.

The phone doesn't feel heavy and the 3D curves make it easy to hold.

Display

The 6.4-inch full-HD Plus display with 1080x2340 resolution is sharp and vivid, however, I felt the need for more clarity while using it outdoors. The fingerprint sensor works quickly and the face recognition is praiseworthy. It could unlock the phone even while I was wearing sunglasses.

Performance

The Realme XT is powered by Snapdragon 712 processor, paired with up to 128 GB of internal storage and up to 8 GB of RAM.

We had 8GB RAM variant and that enabled juggling through apps and heavy games. There was hardly any lag and that made the experience worthwhile. I played PUBG and Asphalt 9, and the overall performance was convincing. Even there was not excessive battery drain during continuous gaming.

The phone has Widevine L1 certification to confirm its ability to play content from over-the-top platforms like Amazon Prime and Netflix in high definition.

The only area where Realme XT (and even Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro) fail to impress is the cluttered user interface. The ColorOS 6 has too much in a limited space, and that somehow makes one look for a clean interface. I tried several themes but could not find anything that I could settle on.

Battery

Inside the sleek body, Realme XT houses a 4000mAh battery with fast charging via VOOC 3.0 technology. I used the phone for taking videos and photos for an entire day during a trip, and to my relief, the phone was able to last an entire day despite heavy usage.

Camera

Now that we had a phone with a 64MP camera, the first in a smartphone, it was essential to test it under different conditions.

The quad-camera setup on the back also has an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP ultra-macro lens. On the front is a 16MP camera.

The primary lens captured clear images, something that was expected from it, however, I felt some shots could have been clearer on a bright day. The Chroma Boost does help in eliminating dullness. The camera interface looks simple but in moments when you have to switch from photo to video in a haste, or different photo modes, it takes some time for adjustments. The ultra 64MP mode, is hidden under the left menu, it would have been better if it was on the main screen.

The camera leaves no space for complaints. The shots are great and the detailing is impressive. Apart from the main camera, the ultra-wide lens brings a good area in the frame but the edges are sometimes noisy.

The macro lens is impressive. If you love food photography or clicking close shots of your pets, this lens won't disappoint. The front camera packs average performance, though.

Overall, if you're not too finicky about the details of your photographs, you wouldn't find much to point out in the images captured by the camera of this phone.

Verdict

The Realme XT comes in two colours – Pearl White & Pearl Blue and will have three variants - 4+64GB priced at Rs 15,999, 6+64GB priced at Rs 16,999 and 8+128GB priced at Rs 18,999

The phone comes really close to be a game changer. The 64MP camera is the key highlight of the phone, also, the Snapdragon 712 processor makes is a performer. If you get too much into the details, chances are you may pick a thing or two that may not be impressive about the phone or the photos it clicks, however, given the Rs 15,999 price tag for the base model, it's a steal.