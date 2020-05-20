Redmi K20-series among first Xiaomi phones to get MIUI 12: Release schedule

After unveiling in China, has announced its custom operating system-based skin MIUI 12 for global markets. The custom user interface is set to roll out in batches. The first batch of smartphones shall start receiving the update from June end. The second batch will get it soon after, however, the timeline has not yet been decided.

MIUI 12 release schedule:

Batch 1: June end

Smartphones: Mi 9, Xiaomi Mi 9T, Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro, Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro

Batch 2: To be announced

Smartphones: Redmi Note 7-series, Redmi Note 8-series, Redmi 8-series, Redmi Note 9-series, Redmi 7-series, Redmi 6-series, Poco F1, Poco X2, Poco F2 Pro, Mi 10, Mi 10 Lite, Mi 10 Pro, Mi Note 10, Mi Note 10 Lite, Mi 9 SE, Mi 9 Lite, Mi 8, Mi 8 Pro, Mi 8 Lite, Mi MIX 2, Mi MIX 2S, Mi MIX 3, Mi Note 3, Mi MAX 3, Redmi Y2, Redmi S2, Redmi Y3, Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro

The MIUI 12 brings several upgrades with regard to design, features and privacy. It will come with an updated Dark Mode 2.0, redesigned camera app, new always-on display themes, privacy options, new live wallpapers and more.

The camera app has also been updated to support the customised layout of buttons and various modes, while new multi-tasking features such as window mode has also been added.

The MIUI 12 also features advanced health monitoring tools such as tracking a user's sleep cycle with as close to 96 per cent accuracy, according to the company.

As for the Indian variant of the MIUI 12, one can expect Xiaomi to release it sometime after the global release. However, the developers have already begun recruiting beta testers for MIUI 12 in India.