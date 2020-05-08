Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi True Wireless earphones 2, Mi Box 4K launched in India

Chinese smartphone maker on Friday launched its flagship smartphone the Mi 10 in India. The smartphone is being offered in 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB variants, priced at Rs 49,999 and Rs 54,999, respectively. The device is available for pre-orders on Amazon India and Mi India Store. As part of phone’s launch offer, is providing cashback of up to Rs 3,000 on transactions made through HDFC Bank cards. Customers pre-ordering the smartphone will get the Mi 10000mAh Wireless Power Bank, worth Rs 2,499, for free.

In terms of specifications, the Mi 10 sports a 6.67-inch curved E3 AMOLED display of 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 90Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by the 2.84GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 system-on-chip (SoC) paired with Adreno 650 graphic processing unit (GPU). The phone boasts LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.0 storage in both variants.

Imaging is covered by a quad-camera module on the back, featuring a 108-megapixel primary wide-angle camera, 13MP ultra-wide sensor, 2MP depth sensor and 2MP macro sensor. On the front, the phone has a hole punch accommodating the phone’s 20MP selfie camera.

Powering the device is a 4,780 mAh battery. The phone supports 30W wired and wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging.

Alongside the Mi 10 5G, also launched the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 and Mi Box 4K. The Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 has ENC for noise cancellation and it comes with an optical sensor for in-ear detection. The Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 is priced at Rs 4,499. However, for a limited period, the company will sell the earphones at Rs 3,999. The earphones will be available starting May 12. The Mi Box 4K, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 3,499. It will be available starting May 10.