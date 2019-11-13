Retail's tech backbone: India-built software drives likes of Walmart, Tesco

At first glance, Walmart Labs, the US retail giant’s technology centre in Bengaluru, does not look any different from neighbouring tech companies on the city outskirts. Inside, one sees hundreds of employees glued to their computer dashboards, a common sight at most tech companies in India’s IT hub.

But what they are doing here is rather unusual. The engineers at Walmart Labs are checking for anomalies in the Internet of Things (IoT)-based appliances at more than 4,700 stores of Walmart, located in different parts of the US. They get alerts when, for example, the ...