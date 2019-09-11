Robotic process automation helping organisations to stay competitive

In a recent survey, carried out by the software company Pegasystems Inc., 500 decision makers from global businesses in a mix of industries identified the scope, strength and shortcomings of running operations with bots, a key aspect of digital transformation.

Going by the survey trends, robotic process automation (RPA) and robotic desktop automation (RDA) to be highly effective in streamlining work — though achieving and maintaining those results isn’t as simple as it seems. The report found that RPA has become a buzzworthy solution for organisations under pressure to ...