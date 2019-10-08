Samsung anniversary sale: Discount on smartphones, wearables, TVs, and more

South Korean electronics manufacturer has announced an anniversary sale, under which the company is offering discounts, cashbacks, bank offers and exchange bonus on wide-range of products, including smartphones, wearables, televisions and audio accessories. The sale, currently live on the company’s official online sales platform, is valid until October 13. Here are some of the deals that the company is offering in its anniversary sale:

Smartphones

Samsung’s flagship smartphones from last year, the Galaxy S9 and the Galaxy Note 9, are available at a discounted price of Rs 29,999 and Rs 42,999, respectively.

Besides, the company is offering exchange bonus on the recently-launched Galaxy Note 10- series. In addition, the company is also offering up to 10 per cent instant cashback on select Galaxy M and Galaxy A-series phones.

Televisions

The company’s 55-inch QLED television, the Frame TV, is available at a discounted price of Rs 84,999. Additionally, the company is also offering up to 49 per cent discount on its UHD and HD televisions.

Wearables

In the sale, the Galaxy Watch 46mm variant is available at a discounted price of Rs 23,990. The company is also offering up to 20 per cent discount on select smart wearables.

Discount on other products:

Refrigerators – Up to 31 per cent

Washing machines – Up to 21 per cent

Microwave – Up to 43 per cent

Air conditioners – Up to 28 per cent

Harman Kardon-branded audio products – Up to 50 per cent

JBL-branded audio products – Up to 60 per cent

Accessories – Up to 40 per cent

Memory and storage – Up to 60 per cent

Additional benefits: