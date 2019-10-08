Samsung anniversary sale: Discount on smartphones, wearables, TVs, and more

-
South Korean electronics manufacturer Samsung has announced an anniversary sale, under which the company is offering discounts, cashbacks, bank offers and exchange bonus on wide-range of products, including smartphones, wearables, televisions and audio accessories. The sale, currently live on the company’s official online sales platform, is valid until October 13. Here are some of the deals that the company is offering in its anniversary sale:
Smartphones
Samsung’s flagship smartphones from last year, the Galaxy S9 and the Galaxy Note 9, are available at a discounted price of Rs 29,999 and Rs 42,999, respectively.
Besides, the company is offering exchange bonus on the recently-launched Galaxy Note 10- series. In addition, the company is also offering up to 10 per cent instant cashback on select Galaxy M and Galaxy A-series phones.
Televisions
The company’s 55-inch QLED television, the Samsung Frame TV, is available at a discounted price of Rs 84,999. Additionally, the company is also offering up to 49 per cent discount on its UHD and HD televisions.
Wearables
In the sale, the Galaxy Watch 46mm variant is available at a discounted price of Rs 23,990. The company is also offering up to 20 per cent discount on select smart wearables.
Discount on other products:
- Refrigerators – Up to 31 per cent
- Washing machines – Up to 21 per cent
- Microwave – Up to 43 per cent
- Air conditioners – Up to 28 per cent
- Harman Kardon-branded audio products – Up to 50 per cent
- JBL-branded audio products – Up to 60 per cent
- Accessories – Up to 40 per cent
- Memory and storage – Up to 60 per cent
Additional benefits:
- Up to 10 per cent cashback on select SBI, HDFC, ICICI and Axis Bank cards
- Up to Rs 1,500 cashback on Amazon Pay transactions
- Up to 25 per cent discount voucher for travel bookings via MakeMyTrip
- OYO hotel vouchers worth up to Rs 10,000
- Additional exchange value bonus on old device, valid only on smartphones
