Samsung announces Republic Day sale offers on phones, earphones, and more

on Tuesday announced Republic Day sale offers on its smartphones, watches, earphones, and other consumer electronics items. Available until January 21, the sale offers on products go live from today, January 17, on online store, Samsung exclusive stores and the Samsung Shop App.

In the sale, the company is offering discounts of up to 61 per cent on select Galaxy and up to 56 per cent on select Samsung TVs. Besides, there is an app discount of up to Rs 6,500 for new Samsung Shop app users. Below are the details:



Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4



The Galaxy Z Fold4 is available at Rs 1,44,999, including the bank cashback of Rs 8,000 and a discount voucher worth Rs 2,000 available on purchase from the Samsung app. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and 4,400 mAh battery. It sports a 7.6-inch HDR10+ foldable dynamic AMOLED screen of 120Hz refresh rate. On the purchase of Galaxy Z Fold4, customers can get Galaxy Watch4 Classic at just Rs 2,999.

Samsung Galaxy S22



The Samsung S22 is available at a discounted price of Rs 50,999, including the bank offer and app-exclusive voucher. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, it sports a 6.1-inch AMOLED screen of 120Hz refresh rate and 1300 nits of peak brightness level. It features a HDR10+ certified screen and a 3,700 mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra



Samsung S22 Ultra is available at a starting price of Rs 99,999. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and a 5,000 mAh battery. It sports a 6.8-inch screen of 120 Hz refresh rate and 1750 nits of peak brightness level. It comes in burgundy, green, phantom black and phantom white colours.

Galaxy Buds2 Pro



Samsung is offering the Galaxy Buds2 Pro at a discounted price of Rs 14,499. It comes in graphite, bora purple and white colours. It is IPX7 rated for water resistance. It features 10 mm audio drivers, active noise cancellation and Bluetooth 5.3 for wireless connectivity.

Galaxy Watch4 LTE



It is available at a discounted price of Rs 14,999, inclusive of all the discounts. The Galaxy Watch4 LTE sports a 1.4-inch super AMOLED screen. It has sensors to monitor heart rate sensor and blood oxygen saturation. Besides, the watch tracks steps, women's health, and sleep. It is IP68 rated for water protection. It boots Android Wear OS 3 operating system.

Besides, Samsung is offering discounts of up to 38 per cent on laptops and up to 63 per cent on Galaxy tablets, wearables and accessories such as Galaxy Tab A8, Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, Galaxy Watch5/5 Pro, Galaxy Buds2 Pro & Galaxy Buds Live.