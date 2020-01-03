Samsung announces Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite with triple cameras

on Friday officially announced the Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite, the budget versions of Samsung’s popular 2019 flagships ahead of CES 2020.

The lite versions are designed to offer features available in Galaxy S10 and Note 10 phones at an affordable price, the smartphone maker said in a statement.

Galaxy S10 Lite





The Galaxy S10 Lite will feature a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with 2400 × 1080 resolution, Snapdragon 855 processor, 4,500mAh battery, and either 6GB or 8GB of RAM with 128GB internal storage.

The phone will have three rear sensors: a main wide-angle 48MP camera, a 127-degree ultra-wide 12MP sensor, and a 5MP macro camera.

The cameras will also use Samsung’s new Super Steady OIS. Combined with the camera’s Super Steady mode. The phone will also have a 32MP front-facing camera. The Galaxy S10 Lite will be released in Prism White, Prism Black, and Prism Blue colors.

Galaxy Note 10 Lite



The Galaxy Note 10 Lite will come with S Pen. It will also have three rear 12MP cameras (wide-angle, ultra wide-angle, and telephoto) and a 32MP front camera.

Note 10 Lite will have a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a resolution of 2400 × 1080. The smartphone will have a 4,500mAh battery, 6GB or 8GB of RAM paired with 128GB storage, and Exynos 8895 chipset. The phone will be released in Aura Glow, Aura Black, and Aura Red colors.

Both S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite will come with Android 10 out of the box. has not yet revealed the price of both the phones



The Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note10 Lite will be on display at CES 2020, which takes place January 7-10, 2020 in Las Vegas.