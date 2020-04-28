Samsung brings Galaxy Buds+ features to Galaxy Buds through software update

is now seeding a software update for its first-generation Galaxy Buds true-wireless earphones that brings new connectivity features, which the company introduced in the upgraded Galaxy Buds+ earphones. The update has a size of around 1.39MB and it is available for download though Wearable app. Here are the new features that the update brings:

Adds Microsoft Swift Pair support

The Galaxy Buds now support Microsoft Swift Pair feature, which allows easy and instant pairing of Bluetooth-based earbuds with Windows 10-based computers.

Enhanced Ambient Sound

The update brings Ambient Sound automatic to Galaxy Buds. With this feature enabled, you can now hear your surroundings and remain aware of the world around you, even when you are watching movies or listening to your favourite tunes with the volume up. In addition, you can now experience Ambient Sound even with only one earbud in, giving you options for how you tune in, or tune out, of your surrounding environment.

A caveat: Ambient Sound can be pre-set and enabled through the Galaxy Wearable app, which can be downloaded via the Galaxy Store or Google Play Store.



Spotify support

The update integrates Spotify music service with Galaxy Buds. This feature allows the user to listen to personalised music on their Galaxy Buds with a simple ‘Tap & Hold’ gesture. This feature requires pre-setup. Go to settings and ‘Touch Pad’ menu to select your preference under the Galaxy Wearable app. This feature is available to users who have installed the latest version of the Spotify app on their smartphone.