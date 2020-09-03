Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 5G with 11th Gen Intel Core processor unveiled

on Thursday unveiled its first 5G-powered flexible laptop with the 11th Gen Core processor. The thin and light notebook meets the requirements of the Evo platform for advanced computing and specifications, enabling exceptional responsiveness, more efficient battery life and instant wake.

The 2-in-1 Galaxy Book Flex 5G is powered by the new 11th Gen Core Mobile PC chip with Intel Iris Xe graphics, along with Wi-Fi 6 and 5G connectivity for an unparalleled laptop experience, the company said in a statement.

The device comes with a 13MP world-facing camera, a first among 2-in-1 lineup, and sophisticated S Pen.

"Thanks to our close collaboration with Intel, Galaxy Book Flex 5G provides users with a powerful performance, next-generation connectivity, effortless productivity and premium entertainment features, all in the form function of their choosing," said Mincheol Lee, Corporate VP and Head of New Computing Biz Group at Electronics.





Galaxy Book Flex 5G offers bright and brilliant visuals, while games up to 60 frames per second.

The Galaxy Book Flex 5G also has a 720p front-facing camera.

The laptop, which weighs 1.26 kgs, comes with a high capacity 69.7 Wh battery. It offers 16 GB memory and 512 GB storage.

The Galaxy Book Flex 5G also comes with the S Pen stylus and enhanced features that allow users to interact with their other Galaxy devices.