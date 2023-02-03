Samsung Galaxy Book3 series: Know India pricing, pre-book details & offers

The Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 and the Galaxy Book3 Pro are now available for pre-book in India. The Galaxy Book3 Ultra will be available for pre-book starting February 14. The Galaxy Book3 Ultra and Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 come in 16-inch screen and graphite colour. The Galaxy Book3 Pro is available in 14-inch and 16-inch screen variants in graphite colour. The Galaxy Book3 series is available for pre-book on select online and offline platforms, including Samsung's website.

The Galaxy Book3 Pro and Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 are available at a starting price of Rs 131,990 and Rs 163,990, respectively. The Galaxy Book3 Ultra is priced at Rs 281,990. is offering a bank cashback of Rs 10,000 and Rs 8,000 on the pre-book orders with the Galaxy Book3 Ultra and Book3 Pro series, respectively. Besides, the company is offering a no-interest equated monthly instalment scheme of up to 24 months.

As part of pre-book offers, Samsung is offering its M8 Smart monitor at a discounted price of Rs 1,999 on the purchase of Galaxy Book3 Ultra. On the Galaxy Book3 Pro series Intel core i7 variant, there are offers worth Rs 16,000 and consumers can double up the storage from 512B to 1TB at no additional cost. On purchase of the Galaxy Book3 Pro series Intel core i5 variant, Samsung is offering Galaxy Buds2 worth Rs 11,999 at a discounted price of Rs 1,999.

Book3 Pro: Specifications

A thin-and-lightweight category laptop, the Book3 Pro is powered by 13th Gen Intel Core i5 or Core i7 processor based on Intel Evo platform, paired with Intel Iris Xe Graphics. It boots Windows 11 operating system. It sports a dynamic AMOLED 2X screen of 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and 400nits of brightness level. The Galaxy Book3 Pro comes in 8GB, 16GB, and 32GB LPDDR5 RAM variants with an option of 256GB, 512GB and 1TB storages. Connectivity is covered by Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.1. The laptop has dual Thunderbolt 4 USB-C, USB-A, microSD card slot, audio in/out port and HDMI 1.4 port for wired interfaces.

The 14-inch variant is powered by 63Wh battery and 16-inch variant by 76Wh battery, supported by 65W Automatic power adapter for charging. Besides, its power button doubles up as a fingerprint scanner.

Book3 Pro 360: Specifications

The 2-in-1 convertible laptop, the Book3 Pro 360 is powered by 13th Gen Intel Core i5 or Core i7 processor based on Intel Evo platform, paired with Intel Iris Xe Graphics. It sports a 16-inch dynamic AMOLED 2X touch screen of 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and 400nits of brightness level. It comes with stylus support, which is sold with the laptop. The laptop comes in 8GB, 16GB, and 32GB LPDDR5 RAM variants with an option of 256GB, 512GB and 1TB storages. It is powered by a 76Wh battery, supported by a 65W power adapter for charging. It has a four-speaker from AKG, supported by Dolby Atmos and Smart Amp. It boots Windows 11 operating system. Other features include fingerprint scanner on the power button, dual Thunderbolt 4 USB-C, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.1, USB-A, microSD card slot, audio in/out port, HDMI 1.4 port, backlit keyboard and nano SIM slot.

Book3 Ultra: Specifications

Powered by the latest 13th Gen Intel Core processor in i7 and i9 variants, the laptop is said to be the fastest Galaxy Book to date. It has discrete NVIDIA RTX GeForce 4050 and 4070 GPUs for enhanced graphics and gaming experience. Featuring a 16-inch dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 3K resolution, and an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate, the laptop weighs 1.79kg. The Galaxy Book3 Ultra is offered in 16GB and 32GB RAM variants and 512GB and 1TB of internal storage with an in-built expansion slot. Equipped with a 76Wh battery, the laptop is offered with a 100W USB Type-C fast-wired charging port. It features a 1080p fullHD camera and AKG quad-speaker system with Dolby Atmos . Among other features, the Book3 Ultra offers an island-type backlit keyboard, a fingerprint sensor on the power key, AI noise-cancelling dual microphones, a sleek aluminium body, and a seamless Samsung Galaxy connected experience.