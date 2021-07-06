Samsung Galaxy F22 with 90Hz super AMOLED screen, 6000 mAh battery launched

-
ALSO READ
Samsung Galaxy A52 review: Easily best in the company's midrange line-up
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus review: A versatile package, despite imperfections
Samsung Galaxy F62 review: Worthy all-round 4G smartphone in Indian context
Samsung Galaxy M32 with sAMOLED fullHD screen of 90Hz refresh rate launched
Samsung Galaxy F62 goes on sale in India: Price, specifications, and more
-
South Korean electronics maker Samsung on Tuesday launched in India the Galaxy F22 smartphone. The Samsung Galaxy F22 comes in 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB configurations priced at Rs 12,499 and Rs 14,499, respectively. It will be available in Denim Blue and Denim Black colours on Samsung Online Store, Flipkart and select retail stores from July 13. As an introductory offer, Samsung is providing Rs 1,000 off to consumers on prepaid transactions on Flipkart. The introductory offer brings down the effective cost of the Galaxy F22’s 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB variants to Rs 11,499 and Rs 13,499, respectively.
As for the specifications, the Galaxy F22 sports a 6.4-inch HD+ super AMOLED Infinity-U screen. The screen is touted to attain brightness level of up to 600 nits in the High Brightness Mode (HBM).
The screen is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The Galaxy F22 packs a 6,000mAh battery supported by 25W fast charger. The phone, however, comes with a 15W USB-C fast charger in the box. The The phone is powered by Mediatek Helio G80 system-on-chip, paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB on-board storage.ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy M32 review: A value play in the company's budget portfolio
Imaging is covered by a quad-camera system on the rear, featuring a 48-megapixel primary sensor (GM2) based on Samsung’s ISOCELL Plus technology, a 5MP ultra-wide-angle sensor of a 123-degree field of view, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, the phone sports a 13MP camera sensor for selfies, videos and phone unlock mechanism. The Galaxy F22’s camera comes loaded with several camera modes like Hyperlapse, Slow motion, Food Mode, Pro mode and AR zone.
The Galaxy F22 boots Android 11 operating system-based OneUI 3.1 user interface, pre-loaded with Samsung Pay Mini for digital transactions.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU