Samsung Galaxy F22 with 90Hz super AMOLED screen, 6000 mAh battery launched

South Korean electronics maker on Tuesday launched in India the Galaxy F22 smartphone. The Galaxy F22 comes in 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB configurations priced at Rs 12,499 and Rs 14,499, respectively. It will be available in Denim Blue and Denim Black colours on Online Store, Flipkart and select retail stores from July 13. As an introductory offer, Samsung is providing Rs 1,000 off to consumers on prepaid transactions on Flipkart. The introductory offer brings down the effective cost of the Galaxy F22’s 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB variants to Rs 11,499 and Rs 13,499, respectively.

As for the specifications, the Galaxy F22 sports a 6.4-inch HD+ super AMOLED Infinity-U screen. The screen is touted to attain brightness level of up to 600 nits in the High Brightness Mode (HBM).

The screen is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The Galaxy F22 packs a 6,000mAh battery supported by 25W fast charger. The phone, however, comes with a 15W USB-C fast charger in the box. The The phone is powered by Mediatek Helio G80 system-on-chip, paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB on-board storage.

Imaging is covered by a quad-camera system on the rear, featuring a 48-megapixel primary sensor (GM2) based on Samsung’s ISOCELL Plus technology, a 5MP ultra-wide-angle sensor of a 123-degree field of view, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, the phone sports a 13MP camera sensor for selfies, videos and phone unlock mechanism. The Galaxy F22’s camera comes loaded with several camera modes like Hyperlapse, Slow motion, Food Mode, Pro mode and AR zone.

The Galaxy F22 boots Android 11 operating system-based OneUI 3.1 user interface, pre-loaded with Samsung Pay Mini for digital transactions.