Samsung Galaxy M, Galaxy F-series phones get Android 13-based One UI 5.0

Samsung on Friday announced that it has started rolling out the Android 13 operating system-based One UI 5.0 updates for its Galaxy M and Galaxy F series smartphones. The update brings several new upgrades in terms of design and features. The One UI 5.0 update has been rolled out to the Galaxy M53, Galaxy M52 5G, Galaxy M33, Galaxy M32 5G, Galaxy M32 and Galaxy M13 5G, and it would soon be available on other Galaxy M and Galaxy F-series smartphones.
The new update allows users to customise and edit the lock screen by adding photos and videos. Users can combine several widgets into a single widget to save space on the home screen. The One UI 5.0 update comes with up to 16-preset colour themes based on the wallpaper. It also lets users reorganise menu options for quick access to ringtone volume, vibration intensities and more.
With the 'object eraser' tool, users can easily remove unwanted people, objects, shadows, and reflections from photographs. The 'photo remaster' tool enhances the sharpness of old pictures by improving the quality of the original image. Both tools will be available on select Galaxy M series devices.
The update introduces 'split screen view', which lets users multitask with split-screen or pop-up view. Users can launch multi-windows easily with a simple swipe gesture or from the recent apps list and apps edge. The new security and privacy dashboard offers a quick look at the status of various security aspects of the smartphone, such as apps that have access to camera, microphone, and location settings. It guides users to enhance their device security and prompts them to check for app updates and security patches.
Steps to download the software update
Step 1: Go to Settings
Step 2: Inside Settings, tap on Software Update
Step 3: Click on Download and Install
Step 4: If new software is available, you can choose Install now or Schedule it for later.
Samsung commits minimum two major software updates and four years of security patches on its Galaxy M series.
First Published: Fri, December 23 2022. 12:36 IST
