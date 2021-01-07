Samsung Galaxy M02s with 5000 mAh battery Qualcomm SoC launched in India

South Korean electronics maker on Thursday launched in India the Galaxy M02s smartphone. It is the first smartphone in sub-Rs 10,000 price segment powered by a 5,000 mAh battery, supported by 15W fast charging. The Galaxy M02s comes in 3GB+32GB and 4GB+64GB RAM and storage variants, priced at Rs 8,999 and Rs 9,999, respectively. It will be available in Black, Blue and Red colours on Amazon India, Samsung online store and retail stores from January 7.

“As part of our commitment to Digital India, Samsung is creating pioneering and affordable technology to cater to new and evolving consumer behaviours. Whether it is online education, gaming, entertainment on demand or virtual connectivity, the Galaxy M02s is designed to Max Up every experience. The device offers a bigger 6.5-inch screen, a non-stop 5000mAh battery, and a powerful Qualcomm processor with 4GB RAM, all under INR 10000 for the first time,” said Aditya Babbar, Director, Mobiles Business,

M02s: Specifications

The Galaxy M02s is a budget smartphone.

It sports a 6.5-inch screen of HD+ resolution, stretched in tall 20:9 aspect ratio. Powering the smartphone is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 system-on-chip, paired with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The phone supports microSD card of up to 1TB for storage expansion. Imaging is covered by a triple camera array on the back – a 13-megapixel primary sensor, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, the phone has a 5MP camera sensor for face unlock mechanism, selfies and videos. The phone is ships with 5,000 mAh battery, supported by 15W fast charger.