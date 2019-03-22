Samsung Galaxy M30: A good-looking phone with nice screen, battery, camera

The Samsung Galaxy M30 is beautifully packaged. A tall screen with a waterdrop notch for the front camera, triple cameras at the back and a slim profile. It’s a well-disguised budget phone. And that’s precisely why it’s not for everyone. Design (3.5/5) It’s easy to be enamoured of the M30.

Its face is 90 per cent screen. Turn it around and you will see the back in a blue and black gradient finish. Triple cameras and a flash are neatly stacked in a column on the left. Its oval fingerprint scanner, however, feels a notch higher. The M30’s body is ...