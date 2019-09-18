Samsung Galaxy M30s first impressions: Significant changes from Galaxy M30

After upgrading the Galaxy A-series with the launch of the Galaxy A30s and the Galaxy A50s, South Korean electronics manufacturer has now refreshed its M-series with the launch of the Galaxy M30s. This budget smartphone boasts a 48-megapixel primary sensor in a triple-camera module on the back, a segment-first 6,000 mAh battery supported by 15W fast charging, and an efficient processor that lifts the phone’s overall performance.

The phone comes in 4GB RAM + 64GB and 6GB RAM + 128GB configurations, priced at Rs 13,999 and Rs 16,999, respectively. The phone seems to be a significant upgrade over its predecessor, the Galaxy M30. Here are the phone’s first impressions:

Design

The Galaxy M30s looks premium with its sleek profile and is easy to hold, despite its 6.4-inch screen. The screen is of the super AMOLED breed with a fullHD+ resolution. The phone has a glossy plastic panel on the back that has good resistance towards unwanted fingerprints. The rear panel has a capacitive fingerprint sensor, which might not be the fastest in its segment but does the job of unlocking the phone without any hiccups.

Camera

Imaging is one department where the Galaxy M30s gets most of its upgrades. The phone’s triple rear-camera module combines a 48MP primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide sensor and a 5MP depth sensor. On the front, the phone has a 16MP selfie camera placed under the infinity-U shaped notch on top of the screen.

The Galaxy M30s’ camera is backed by an artificial intelligence-based ‘Scene Optimizer’ and intelligent flaw detector features. The phone’s camera is capable of identifying up to 20 pre-set scenes, such as food, scenery, etc, and optimises them automatically making it easy to point and shoot. The camera has a dedicated night mode for low-light imaging. It can record 4K videos, Super Slo-Mo, Super Steady and Hyperlapse.

Performance

The Galaxy M30s is powered by the Exynos 9611 system-on-chip (SoC). It boots Android 9 Pie operating system-based One UI, which is a huge improvement over the Experience 9.5 UI that powered its predecessor. The phone’s user interface is clutter-free. The big app icons and easy-to-navigate UI make it easy to use the phone without juggling from one app to another. With regard to gaming, the phone’s performance seems satisfactory. However, we reserve our verdict for the review, which will be out shortly.