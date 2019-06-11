Samsung Galaxy M40 with punch-hole screen launched: Know price, specs

Electronics major on Tuesday launched in India its smartphone, priced at Rs 19,990. The fourth smartphone in the company’s online-centric Galaxy M series, the M40 comes in midnight blue and seawater blue gradient colours. It will go on sale in India from June 18, exclusively on Amazon India and online store.

sale and launch offer details:

As part of the company’s launch offer, the comes bundled with data and cashback plans from Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea and Airtel. Customers on the Jio network get double data benefits worth Rs 3,110 on recharge plans of Rs 198 and Rs 299. Vodafone-Idea customers get Rs 3,750 worth of cashback in the form of recharge vouchers (50 vouchers of Rs 75 each) on a recharge of Rs 255. Besides, they also get additional 512 MB of data per day for up to 18 months.

Airtel customers get 100 per cent extra data for a period of 10 months on Rs 249 and Rs 349 plans, in which they get 4 GB and 6 GB data per day, respectively.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy A70 review: A mid-range smartphone for entertainment seekers

specifications and features

The Galaxy M40 has a 6.3-inch screen of a fullHD+ resolution, with a punch hole (Infinity O) for the 16-megapixel front camera. It is the only smartphone in its segment with a punch-hole screen touted to have a contrast ratio of 1200:1 and on-screen sound technology. Like other M-series smartphones, the Galaxy M40 has Widevine L1 certification for streaming HD content through popular over-the-top platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime Videos.

ALSO READ: Samsung 8K TVs: The next-gen TV for those with a big appetite for luxury

The Galaxy M40 is 7.9 mm thin and weighs 168 g. It has Gorilla Glass 3 protection on the front and glass-like gradient cover on the back. Powering the phone is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 octa-core system-on-chip, paired with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

Imaging is covered by a triple-camera module on the back, featuring a 32-megapixel primary camera of an f/1.7 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and 5MP depth sensor. The camera supports 4K, slow-mo and hyperlapse video recording. Powering the phone is a 3,500mAh battery, which supports 15W fast-charging through the supplied USB type-C charger.