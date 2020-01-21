Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite pre-orders begin, sale starts Feb 3: Know more

South Korean electronics manufacturer on Tuesday launched the Galaxy Note 10 Lite in India. The smartphone is now available for pre-orders and goes on sale across offline and online platforms from February 3. The phone comes in 6GB and 8GB RAM variants — both with 128GB internal storage — priced at Rs 38,999 and Rs 40,999, respectively. The phone comes in aura glow, aura black and aura red colours.

Unveiled earlier in January, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite is a new product in the Galaxy Note line-up. The Galaxy Note10 Lite has a 6.7-inch super AMOLED display of a 20:9 aspect ratio. Touted as 'Infinity-O' display, the screen has a punch hole at the top-centre for the front camera. Unlike the two-side curved dynamic AMOLED screen of the Galaxy Note 10, the display on the Galaxy Note 10 Lite has a curved glass covering the flat screen.

The Galaxy Note 10 Lite comes with an SPen – a Bluetooth-enabled stylus that doubles up as a remote controller. Additionally, it also supports the Air Command feature, which allows you to take pictures, navigate through presentations, change music tracks, and more.

Imaging is covered by a 12-megapixel-based triple-camera set-up — a dual pixel-based primary sensor with optical image stabilisation, an ultra-wide sensor of 123-degree field of view (FoV), and a telephoto lens for 2x optical zoom capability. On the front, the phone has a 32MP selfie camera.

In terms of upgrades, the rear camera setup gets a Super Steady mode that the company promises will reduces motion blurs while recording videos. Additionally, Samsung has added depth-of-field adjustments to the Live Focus mode that provides additional controls to adjust the background blur while recording video.

Powered by the Exynos 9810 system-on-chip, the Galaxy Note10 Lite comes in 6GB and 8GB RAM variants, coupled with 128 GB of internal storage. The phone supports storage expansion to up to 1TB using microSD. The phone is powered by a 4,500 mAh battery and comes with a fast charger.