Samsung Galaxy Note 9 with S-Pen to launch on August 9: Things to know

South Korean electronics giant is gearing up for the launch of the Galaxy Note 9 on August 9. Purported details of the upcoming Note-series flagship smartphone with S-Pen for digital inking capabilities has been making rounds on the web. However, the latest piece of information has come from the company’s official social media channels where posted a series of teaser videos hinting that the phone would have a bigger capacity battery, ample internal storage and better internet connectivity.

In the first teaser video shared on July 26 on Twitter, the company showed an iPhone-like user interface with a low battery message popping up forcing user to lower brightness, disable WiFi and GPS, and close the recently opened apps to save some power. The tweet carries a message, “On August 9 2018, power will no longer be a problem” hinting that the Note 9 would pack a bigger capacity battery. The Galaxy Note 9 is rumoured to come with a 4,000 mAh battery, which would be good 700 mAh more than its predecessor and 500 more than the Galaxy S9+.

The next teaser video shared on July 27 focusses on internal storage issues. The video shows a user trying to download a presentation, but could not due to no internal storage. To free up some space, user starts deleting memories in the form of videos and photographs and also removes apps to make room for new download. The teaser video comes with a message, “From August 9 2018 onwards, you won't have to choose” hinting that the Note 9 come with higher storage options. The phone is reported to get 256GB and 512GB internal storage variants, along with 64GB and 128GB models.

The last video teaser focusses on phone’s internet connectivity highlighting how a sluggish phone can hamper overall internet speed. The video teaser shows user trying to send a file to someone but couldn’t upload the file even after switching between 4G and WiFi, and closing background processes access to data connection. The video has been shared with a message, “Time for a change of pace,” hinting that the Note 9 would feature some sort of enhancement to improve internet speed. In the Galaxy S9+, the company introduced carrier aggregation and promised an increased internet speed by up to 2.5 times on LTE networks.

Lastly, the Galaxy Note 9 unveiling event promo teaser shows S-Pen, a discreet digital inking tool that comes bundled with the Galaxy Note-series devices. The S-Pen in the Note 9 is expected to be Bluetooth-enabled for added functionalities and enhanced utility. The Note 9, otherwise, is reported to feature a design similar to its predecessor, the Note8. However, just like the Galaxy S9-series, the Note 9 would get a new camera set-up and a relocated fingerprint scanner below the rear camera module, according to leaked images on Twitter by tipster Evan Blass.