Samsung Galaxy S20 FE launched at Rs 49,999: Know specs, features, and more

on Tuesday launched in India the Galaxy S20 FE (Fan Edition) smartphone under its flagship Galaxy S20-series line-up. Priced at Rs 49,999, the smartphone’s pre-booking starts from October 9 through online portal and select retail stores. As part of its pre-booking offers, is providing special benefits worth Rs 8000 with the smartphone. The benefits include Samsung e-store benefits worth Rs 4,000 and upgrade bonus of Rs 3000. The South Korean electronics maker is also offering a cashback of up to Rs 4000 to HDFC Bank cards users on the pre-booking orders.

“At Samsung, we are constantly speaking to our consumers and looking for ways to bring the best to them. With Galaxy S20 FE, we gave our fans an opportunity to design their next flagship device. Galaxy S20 FE is the flagship smartphone that is designed by the fans, for the fans. Galaxy S20 FE includes all the innovations our consumers love the most and it is being made available at an accessible price point. It is an epitome of our consistent effort to deliver the best to our millennial consumers enabling them to do what they love,” Aditya Babbar, Director, Mobile Business, said in a statement.

The Galaxy S20 FE comes in five colours -- cloud red, cloud lavender, cloud mint, cloud navy and cloud white.

Made of plastic, the phone features textured haze finish on the back cover to protect it from fingerprints and smudges. The phone features a 6.5-inch fullHD+ Infinity-O display of 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch response rate.

The Galaxy S20 FE sports a triple camera set-up on the back. The rear camera set-up features a 12-megapixel primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor and an 8MP telephoto lens. The rear cameras support up to 30x digital zoom through its telephoto lens. The camera has company’s ‘Single Take’ feature, which lets the camera capture up to 14 different formats of photos and videos in a single click. On the front, the phone has a 32MP camera for selfies, videos and face unlock mechanism.

Powering the smartphone is Exynos 990 system-on-chip (SoC), paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The dualSIM phone supports microSD card for storage expansion (up to 1TB). The phone ships with 4,500 mAh battery, supported by 25W fast wired charger. It features wireless charging and reverse wireless charging. The phone is IP68 certified for water and dust resistance.