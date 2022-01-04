Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G unveiled, launch set for January 11: Details here

-
South Korean electronics maker Samsung on Tuesday unveiled the Galaxy S21 FE (Fan Edition) smartphone, which will launch in select countries on January 11. New member in the Galaxy S21 series, the smartphone boasts a familiar design and motley mix of premium features and specifications seen in its elder siblings. Like its predecessor, the Galaxy S20 FE, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is expected to bring premium experience and thin & lightweight form factor at an affordable price point.
As for the details, the Galaxy S21 FE 5G is powered by a 5nm processor 64-bit octa-core processor. Though the company did not specify the exact processor make, it is expected to be either a Exynos or Qualcomm. The phone has a 6.4-inch fullHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display of 120Hz refresh rate and up to 240Hz touch response rate. It sports a triple camera array on the back, featuring a 12-megapixel primary sensor of an f/1.8 aperture backed by optical image stabilisation and dual pixel autofocus tech, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor of an f/2.2 aperture and 123-degree field of view (FoV), and an 8MP telephoto lens of an f/2.4 aperture for up to 30x zoom capability. On the front, the phone sports a 32MP sensor of an f/2.2 aperture and 81-degree FoV.
The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G will be available in lavender, white, olive, and graphite colours. It weighs 177g and measures 7.9mm at its thinnest point. The smartphone is IP68 rated for protection against water and dust. It is powered by 4,500mAh battery, supported by up to 25W fast wired charging and 15W wireless charging. The smartphone will be available in 6GB and 8GB RAM. The former is paired with 128GB on-board storage, whereas the will come with 128GB and 256GB on-board storage options.
