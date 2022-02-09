Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra with SPen, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 unveiled

-
-
South Korean electronics maker Samsung on Wednesday unveiled the Galaxy S22 series at its first unpacked event of the year. Leading the pack is the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, which brings the best of Galaxy S-series and Galaxy Note-series in one device. It supports SPen and has a built-in cavity to charge and store the digital stylus on the bottom left side of the frame.
The other two smartphones are the Galaxy S22+ and the Galaxy S22. Both these smartphones have identical design and features, but different form factor because of different size of screens and batteries. Let’s take a detailed look at the Samsung Galaxy S22 series:
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: Specifications
|Display
|6.8-inch QHD+ AMOLED of 120Hz variable refresh rate
|Spen
|Yes, built-in cavity for storage, charging
|Rear camera
|108MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, twin-10MP telephoto
|Front camera
|40MP
|Battery
|5,000 mAh, supports 45W fast-charge
|OS
|OneUI 4.1, based on Android 12
|Processor
|4nm
|RAM
|Up to 12GB RAM
|Storage
|Up to 1TB
|Protection
|IP68, Gorilla Glass Victus+
Samsung Galaxy S22+: Specifications
|Display
|6.6-inch fullHD+ AMOLED of 120Hz variable refresh rate
|Spen
|No
|Rear camera
|50MP primary camera, 12MP ultra-wide, 10MP telephoto
|Front camera
|10MP
|Battery
|4,500 mAh, supports 45W fast-charge
|OS
|OneUI 4.1, based on Android 12
|Processor
|Powered by 4nm processor
|RAM
|Up to 8GB
|Storage
|Up to 256GB
|Protection
|IP68, Gorilla Glass Victus+
Samsung Galaxy S22: Specifications
|Display
|6.1-inch fullHD+ AMOLED of 120Hz variable refresh rate
|Spen
|No
|Rear camera
|50MP primary camera, 12MP ultra-wide, 10MP telephoto
|Front camera
|10MP
|Battery
|3,700 mAh, supports 25W fast-charge
|OS
|OneUI 4.1, based on Android 12
|Processor
|Powered by 4nm processor
|RAM
|Up to 8GB
|Storage
|Up to 256GB
|Protection
|IP68, Gorilla Glass Victus+
