JUST IN
You are here: Home » Technology » News

5G smartphone shipments to hit 64 million in India in 2022: CMR Report
Business Standard

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra with SPen, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 unveiled

Here is the first look and key specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S22 series

Topics
Samsung India | Samsung Mobiles | Samsung

Khalid Anzar  |  New Delhi 

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

South Korean electronics maker Samsung on Wednesday unveiled the Galaxy S22 series at its first unpacked event of the year. Leading the pack is the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, which brings the best of Galaxy S-series and Galaxy Note-series in one device. It supports SPen and has a built-in cavity to charge and store the digital stylus on the bottom left side of the frame.

The other two smartphones are the Galaxy S22+ and the Galaxy S22. Both these smartphones have identical design and features, but different form factor because of different size of screens and batteries. Let’s take a detailed look at the Samsung Galaxy S22 series:

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: Specifications

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
Display 6.8-inch QHD+ AMOLED of 120Hz variable refresh rate
Spen Yes, built-in cavity for storage, charging
Rear camera 108MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, twin-10MP telephoto
Front camera 40MP
Battery 5,000 mAh, supports 45W fast-charge
OS OneUI 4.1, based on Android 12
Processor 4nm
RAM Up to 12GB RAM
Storage Up to 1TB
Protection IP68, Gorilla Glass Victus+

Samsung Galaxy S22+: Specifications

Samsung Galaxy S22+
Display 6.6-inch fullHD+ AMOLED of 120Hz variable refresh rate
Spen No
Rear camera 50MP primary camera, 12MP ultra-wide, 10MP telephoto
Front camera 10MP
Battery 4,500 mAh, supports 45W fast-charge
OS OneUI 4.1, based on Android 12
Processor Powered by 4nm processor
RAM Up to 8GB
Storage Up to 256GB
Protection IP68, Gorilla Glass Victus+

Samsung Galaxy S22: Specifications

Samsung Galaxy S22
Display 6.1-inch fullHD+ AMOLED of 120Hz variable refresh rate
Spen No
Rear camera 50MP primary camera, 12MP ultra-wide, 10MP telephoto
Front camera 10MP
Battery 3,700 mAh, supports 25W fast-charge
OS OneUI 4.1, based on Android 12
Processor Powered by 4nm processor
RAM Up to 8GB
Storage Up to 256GB
Protection IP68, Gorilla Glass Victus+

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Wed, February 09 2022. 20:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU