Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 with 10.5-inch fullHD screen launched: Price, specs

South Korean electronics maker Samsung on Thursday launched in India the Galaxy Tab A8. The tablet will be available in Wi-Fi and LTE variants, both in gray, silver and pink gold colours, from January 17. The Wi-Fi variant will be available in 3GB+32GB and 4GB+64GB configurations, priced at Rs 17,999 and Rs 19,999, respectively. The LTE variant will be available in similar RAM and on-board storage configurations priced at Rs 21,999 and Rs 23,999, respectively. As part of its introductory offer, the Galaxy Tab A8 gets Rs 2,000 cashback on ICICI Bank Debit and Credit cards. Besides, Samsung is offering its Book Cover worth Rs 4,499 for Rs 999.
“Galaxy Tab A8 is a comprehensive package which has been designed keeping our consumer needs in mind.
With bigger display, long lasting battery and Dolby quad speakers, it is the perfect device for getting your work done," said Sandeep Poswal, General Manager, New Computing Business, Samsung India.
As for the specifications, the Galaxy Tab A8 sports a 10.1-inch fullHD TFT screen of 16:10 aspect ratio. The screen is complemented by quad-speaker set-up with Dolby Atmos. Powered by an octa-core processor, the tablet boots Android operating system with split-window multitasking, pop-up window, and multi-active window features added on top. Powered by 7,040 mAh battery, the tablet ships with 15W USB-C fast charger. Imaging is covered by an 8-megapixel camera sensor on the back and a 5MP camera on the front. The front camera doubles up as face recognition module for screen unlock mechanism.
