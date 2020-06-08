Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite goes up for pre-orders at 2 pm on Amazon India

South Korean electronics maker is gearing up to launch its Galaxy Tab S6 Lite in India. The tablet is a trimmed down version of the company’s premium Galaxy Tab S6, which was launched in India last year. The Amazon-exclusive device goes on pre-orders on Monday at 2 pm.

The tablet is already available in some markets and in terms of price, it could be close to the one available in China, which is RMB 2,799 (around Rs 30,000 or less).

In terms of specifications, the tablet runs on Android 10-based One UI 2.0 operating system. It features a 10.4-inch WUXGA (1200 x 2000 pixels) TFT display. It is powered by an octa-core chipset (Exynos 9611) paired with 4GB RAM and up to 128GB storage (expandable up to 1TB via dedicated microSD card slot).



ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 review

The tablet has an 8-megapixel rear camera with auto-focus support. It is powered by a 7,040mAh battery. Connectivity includes 3.5mm audio jack, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, and GPS support. The tablet also has LTE variant with 4G data support.

Like the Galaxy Tab S6, the Lite edition comes with multi-purpose SPen for digital inking capabilities.