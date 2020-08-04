Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020: Event livestream, what to expect, and more

is hosting its biannual Galaxy Unpacked event on August 5 where the South Korean electronics maker is expected to unveil a range of products, including smartphones, foldable screen device, true wireless stereo earphones, smart watch and tablet. The event is scheduled to begin at 7:30 pm (IST).

Galaxy Unpacked 2020: How to watch the announcements live

The Galaxy Unpacked 2020 is going to be a virtual event, which will livestream on company’s digital properties and social media channels. According to a blogpost on Newsroom, the event livestream will be available on Samsung web portal, Samsung Global Newsroom, and Samsung Global Facebook page. The Galaxy Unpacked 2020 will also livestream on YouTube.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020: What to expect

The Galaxy Unpacked biannual event usually includes announcements with regard to company’s premium smartphone portfolio. This year, however, Samsung is set to launch at least five products in different categories.

At the event, Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Note20-series smartphones, which would succeed its on-going SPen-based Galaxy Note10-series. Besides, the company is also expected to announce a foldable smartphone with a bendable screen. Touted Galaxy Z Fold 2, the device is expected to be based on company’s first foldable screen product, the Galaxy Fold. Apart from these smartphones, Samsung is also expected to launch its long rumoured bean-shaped Galaxy Buds Live earphones and LTE network ready Galaxy Watch 3 smart watch. The company is also expected to launch the Galaxy Tab S7 with LTE connectivity, improved cameras and SPen.