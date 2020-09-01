Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 global launch today: Livestream, features, and more

showcased its next iteration of foldable device, the Galaxy Z Fold 2, at the Galaxy Unpacked event on August 5. Now, the South Korean electronics maker is gearing up for the global launch of the device through an exclusive event, which will livestream across company’s digital properties starting 7:30 pm (IST)

Galaxy Z Fold 2 launch event livestream

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 launch is going to be a virtual event, which will livestream on company’s digital properties and social media channels. According to a blogpost on Newsroom, the event livestream will be available on Samsung web portal and Samsung Newsroom. The Galaxy Unpacked 2020 will also livestream on YouTube.

“Samsung continues to pioneer an entirely new category of mobile devices by introducing the next generation of foldables— Galaxy Z Fold2. After releasing two and listening to user feedback on the most requested upgrades and new features, Samsung unveils the Galaxy Z Fold2 with meaningful innovations that offer users enhanced refinements and unique foldable user experiences.

Galaxy Z Fold2 combines the portability and flexibility of a smartphone with the power and screen size of a tablet for ultimate productivity. Whether folded or unfolded, you can enjoy a luxury mobile experience with Galaxy Z Fold2’s premium design. The Galaxy Z Fold2,” said the company in a blogpost.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2: Known details

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 will be the third device in the foldable device category, which the company introduced in 2019 with the launch of the Galaxy Fold. The Galaxy Z Fold 2 features two edge-to-edge, nearly bezel-less Infinity-O displays. The cover screen is 6.2-inch and the main screen is 7.6-inch, both larger than the Galaxy Fold. The Galaxy Z Fold 2 will be available in two colours: Mystic Black and Mystic Bronze.